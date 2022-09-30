WATAUGA — Watauga County Habitat for Humanity announced the 10th annual Blueprints and Bow Ties fundraiser will be hosted at The Mill at Rock Creek on Oct. 6 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Auction-goers can expect to be greeted upon entry, and can enjoy adult beverages provided by Appalachian Mountain Brewery and food catered by Reid’s Catering Company, while browsing silent auction items.
After the conclusion of the Silent Auction at the beginning of the event, the organization will briefly hear from some of our Habitat homeowners before going into our live auction. All proceeds from the live and silent auction event directly benefit supporting Habitat’s mission of providing safe and affordable housing for Watauga County residents. Auction proceedings will end before 9:30 p.m.
In 2012, Watauga County Habitat for Humanity hosted the inaugural Blueprints and Bow Ties Live Auction and Gala; a memorable evening supporting Habitat’s mission of building homes, communities and hope. Since then, hundreds of guests have experienced this exciting annual event while sharing the Habitat story and raising awareness of the ever-growing issue of affordable housing in our community.
“We are looking forward to having our auction again, in-person for the first time since 2019, and building on its annual success. We have partnered with dozens of Watauga County businesses to continue the unique items offered at this fundraising event,” Habitat For Humanity stated in a press release.
