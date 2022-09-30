2018_Habitat_BPBT-12.JPG

The crowd at a Blueprints and Bow Ties event from 2018.

 Photo submitted

WATAUGA — Watauga County Habitat for Humanity announced the 10th annual Blueprints and Bow Ties fundraiser will be hosted at The Mill at Rock Creek on Oct. 6 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Auction-goers can expect to be greeted upon entry, and can enjoy adult beverages provided by Appalachian Mountain Brewery and food catered by Reid’s Catering Company, while browsing silent auction items.

