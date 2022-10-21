Club organizer Jana Smith (far left) and students Hailey Harmon (left middle), Shelby Barker (near left) and Brandon Thomas (center) practice and work while listening to NCFS County Ranger Andrew Harsey.
Andrew Harsey (center left) speaks to assembled students and WHS staff about how to create a fire line through brush and undergrowth.
Photo by Patrick McCormack
WHS staff member Jana Smith and students Hailey Harmon (Jr.), Shelby Barker (Sr.) and Brandon Thomas (Fr.) practice clearing a fire line as County Ranger Andrew Harsey observes.
Photo by Patrick McCormack
WHS staff member Jana Smith and students Hailey Harmon (Jr.), Shelby Barker (Sr.) and Brandon Thomas (Fr.) receive their tools and implements.
Photo by Patrick McCormack
Students Hailey Harmon (middle right), Shelby Barker (far right) and Brandon Thomas (center) listening to NCFS County Ranger Andrew Harsey.
Photo by Patrick McCormack
BOONE — On Wednesday, Oct. 12, North Carolina Forest Service Rangers spoke to a few local high school students and made a Firewise safety presentation.
The students were members of Watauga High School's Future EMS and Firefighters Club, and were treated to lessons from Watauga County Ranger Andrew Harsey from the North Carolina Forest Service. Harsey's presentation included tool safety lessons, questions about what the students have learned in club activities, and a live-practice session of clearing and digging a fire line to slow down advancement of forest fires.
WHS staff member Jana Smith explained how the club began and what kind of students are usually attracted to the club.
"The club just helps them learn and build their skills in these fields," Smith said.
"It started back in fall of 2018. The students then were already in their own (fire and EMS) departments and wanted something to do, so they formed a club and held a competition here at the school, and a couple traveled to other skills competition. As for bringing in new students, I try to see what their interests are and give them the resources they need to reach out, whether it's a fire department or the rescue squad. They would gladly let students come to their trainings and watch them and observe and help them decide if they want to work those kinds of jobs."
Harsey, who gave the presentations to the students, talked about the need for volunteer firefighters to make a resurgence, as rates have dropped to scarce numbers since the onset of the pandemic.
"As the the world has changed in these last few years, we're getting less and less people showing up to help, and our agency is feeling the brunt of that, and fire services in general are feeling the brunt of it," Harsey said. "I don't know if people aren't willing to volunteer and to help out other people because they're afraid they might get sick or think there's just not that much money in it, but we're impacting people lives. We're helping them, and just knowing that they're OK and and that they're so thankful for what we do, it just lifts you up."
Harsey continued, talking about the importance it is that these services exist, and how more people are needed to keep them going now that numbers of employees and volunteers are down.
"It doesn't hit you until it hits," Harsey said. "What if it's your house and you weren't trained to make a fire line, or you witness a wreck, and you get there and somebody's bleeding profusely and you don't know what to do? With just a little bit of education and a little bit of experience, you can save somebody's life. Now ,with wildland fires, we don't do that every day. Yes, there are incidents where somebody's life is at risk because of a bad cut or a tree falls on them. With those fires, what we're doing is saving people's homes and saving our communities. And we absolutely need more people to apply for these jobs and to volunteer with us and with our local fire services."
For those interesting in taking up his call of employment or volunteerism, Harsey can be reached at the local branch of the N.C. Forest Service Watauga County offices at 971 West King St, Boone, NC 28607. Harsey's email is andrew.harsey@ncagr.gov.
