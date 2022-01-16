WATAUGA — A man was found on Jan. 16 after being reported missing on the night of Jan. 15.
Watauga County Emergency Services posted on Facebook that Randolph South, 60, was missing and was last seen in the area of Graggville Road on the night of Jan. 15.
Watauga County Emergency Services Director Will Holt confirmed South was found on Jan. 16.
