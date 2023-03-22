efest5.JPG

Shelby Barker of the Meat Camp Volunteer Fire Department helped Collin Grubb put out fake fires.

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

BOONE — The popular Watauga County Emergency Fest will occur on May 20 this year in the App State Peacock parking lot in Boone.

The festival features events for the community put on by local emergency services departments.

18th annual Emergency Fest teaches community important lessons, demonstrates emergency procedures

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.