BLOWING ROCK — The Watauga County Economic Development Commission will hold its next meeting on Thursday, March 16.
The meeting, taking place rom 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, located at 333 Wallingford Rd in Blowing Rock, is open to the public.
This stands as the second meeting for the newly appointed Watauga EDC, and the first meeting to be held in a municipality outside of Boone. Future meetings will continue to rotate locations so that each municipality has the opportunity to serve as host.
This meeting agenda will include a review of revised rules and regulations for the organization, continued discussion of activities and priorities, and discussion to set the procedure for inviting guest speakers and entertaining presentations. The group will also set future meeting locations for the next several months.
For additional information, please contact Joe Furman by email at joe@boonechamber.com or by phone at (828) 264-3032.
