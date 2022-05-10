BOONE – The Watauga County Board of Commissioners discussed a revision of the Watauga County Community Housing Trust to help solve housing issues in the area at its May 3 meeting.
Joe Furman, director of planning and inspections for Watauga County, proposed the revision of the Watauga County Community Housing Trust – a nonprofit designed to acquire housing via purchase or donation to provide affordable housing – because the Watauga Housing Forum has generated new interest in solving the housing situation in Watauga County.
The proposition included a change in the board of directors to reflect a wider diversity of board members. They also recommend that the board be designated by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development as a Community Housing Development Organization so that they could apply for funding, which they cannot do currently.
Furman wrote in a letter to the Commissioners, “I am very heartened and encouraged by the level of interest, but on the other hand, am troubled by the severity of the housing problems”.
Furman also addressed that the regional Housing Needs Analysis for Watauga County found that there were essentially zero vacancies in the county, demonstrating the lack of housing in general.
Furman then presented the board with a performance guarantee – an agreement between a contractor and client to ensure an obligation is complete – for the Wynfield Ridge Townhomes, which was approved by the Board of Commissioners.
The amount for the performance guarantee is $25,902, which is the estimated amount it will cost to pave the required road plus 20 percent in order to make sure that this project is completed.
The road would lead from Wilson Ridge Rd. up to the townhomes and would be approximately 390 feet long.
Additionally, the board passed the motion to submit two grant applications for the Middle Fork Greenway, a recreational trail that is currently being developed to connect Blowing Rock and Boone.
The applications are for the NC Division of Water Resources for $500,000, which requires a 50 percent local match, and the Recreation Trails Program for $100,000, which requires a 25 percent local match.
The local matches will be provided by Blue Ridge Conservancy, Watauga Tourism Development Authority and donations.
The Board of Commissioners also approved a request from the Sheriff’s Office to award a retiring officer.
Deputy Patrick Todd Phillips is retiring June 1 and the Sheriff’s Department requested that his respective side arm and badge be awarded to him upon retirement upon approval by the Board of Commissioners, which was granted.
The board also approved contracts for AppalCart for 2023, which are remaining the same from the previous year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.