The following are closing and delays in Watauga County for Dec. 23.
AppalCART
Due to Icy conditions around Boone and Watauga County, AppalCART will be closed
Watauga County Community Recreation Center.
Due to inclement weather and road conditions, the Watauga County Community Recreation Center will open at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23. Weather and road conditions will continue to be monitored and adjustments will be made, if necessary. The Rec Center will be closed Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 24 and 25, in observance of Christmas.
Watauga County Offices
Watauga County sanitation is closed today, tomorrow, and Sunday, Dec. 23-25, 2022. All container sites will be open on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 26 and 27. Other County offices are closed Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 23, 26 and 27, in observance of Christmas.
Town of Boone Offices
Town offices will be closed on Dec. 23 through Dec. 26 for the holidays. Town offices will reopen Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Town of Blowing Rock Offices
Town offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 23 through Tuesday, Dec. 27.
