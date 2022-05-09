BOONE — The Watauga County Clerk of Superior Court received a clean audit report, State Auditor Beth Wood announced May 5.
In a "auditor's transmittal," Wood wrote to Gov. Roy Cooper, the North Carolina General Assembly and Watauga Clerk of Superior Court Charles Haynes that the audit "identified no matters that are considered reportable under Government Auditing Standards."
The audit objective was to identify improvements needed in internal control over selected financial matters, according to Wood. The audit scope covered the period between July 2021 and February 2022.
"We appreciate the courtesy and cooperation received from management and the employees of Watauga County Clerk of Superior Court during our audit," Wood wrote.
"The results of our state audit represents the tireless work of the dedicated assistant and deputy clerks of Watauga County," Haynes said in a statement. "Even during a time of transition in our office, the quality service provided by the clerks maintained the consistency that the citizens of Watauga County expect.”
