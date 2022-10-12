Gold Bell Award

The Watauga County Board of Education is presented with the Gold Bell Award at its October meeting. Pictured is Chairman Gary Childers, Vice Chairman Steve Combs, Jason Cornett, Marshal Ashcraft and Jay Fenwick.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — The Watauga County Board of Education has been presented with the Gold Bell Award by the North Carolina School Boards Association. Board members were presented the award on behalf of the School Boards Association by Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott at the October school board meeting.

The Golden Bell award is the highest professional development honor available to boards of education and recognizes that all five board members have met or exceeded the association’s highest standards for the completion of training that strengthens their understanding of their roles as board members.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.