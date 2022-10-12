The Watauga County Board of Education is presented with the Gold Bell Award at its October meeting. Pictured is Chairman Gary Childers, Vice Chairman Steve Combs, Jason Cornett, Marshal Ashcraft and Jay Fenwick.
BOONE — The Watauga County Board of Education has been presented with the Gold Bell Award by the North Carolina School Boards Association. Board members were presented the award on behalf of the School Boards Association by Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott at the October school board meeting.
The Golden Bell award is the highest professional development honor available to boards of education and recognizes that all five board members have met or exceeded the association’s highest standards for the completion of training that strengthens their understanding of their roles as board members.
Elliott said the school board had been presented with the Gold Bell Award each of the nine years of his tenure with the school system, and that the Watauga County Board of Education had a long history of exceeding their continuing education requirements set by the state.
“We are extremely fortunate in Watauga County to have a school board that is so united in its mission to serve the students and families of our community,” Elliott said. “You don’t have to look far to find examples of dysfunctional school boards who are mired in political in-fighting, but this Board of Education and these board members have proven time and time again that they are dedicated to the success of our schools and students above all else.”
Board Chairman Dr. Gary Childers thanked his fellow board members for their dedication to their work and their continued commitment to service and training.
The Watauga County Board of Education is Chairman Gary Childers, Vice Chairman Steve Combs, Jason Cornett, Marshal Ashcraft and Jay Fenwick.
