BOONE — The Watauga County Board of Education named Leslie Alexander as the new Superintendent of Watauga County Schools during a special called meeting held Monday.
Alexander was most recently the Chief Human Resource Officer and Area Superintendent of Leadership Development of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
Watauga County Board of Education Chairman Dr. Gary Childers welcomed Alexander to the school system, noting her existing ties to the community.
"Dr. Alexander and her family are already active in our community, and she already knows and respects our school system and our tradition of community schooling," Childers said. "All of the board members are very impressed by her and how closely she reflects the experiences and attributes reflected in the leadership profile we developed at the start of our search."
Childers thanked the school employees, students and community members who participated in 13 different focus group meetings and the hundreds of people who participated in a stakeholder survey to gather information about the strengths and needs of the school system and the desired attributes of the next superintendent.
"Now is a critical time in public education and in the changes of leadership in our school system, and we are very confident that Dr. Alexander is the right person at the right time to lead us into the future," Childers stated. "We are excited to welcome her to our great school community."
Alexander, who was joined at the meeting by her family, stated that she was honored to be selected to lead a school system with such a long history of success and such high expectations for excellence.
"I am excited to be joining Watauga County Schools and the Watauga community," Alexander said. "Thanks to Superintendent Scott Elliott, we have a strong foundation of success on which to begin our work together. I look forward to serving with our teachers, principals, staff and parents as we work to support all students."
Alexander began her career in WS/FCS as a high school English teacher and went on to serve in the roles of elementary and high school media coordinator, literacy facilitator, middle school assistant principal, and high school principal. She served as a high school principal in two schools for a total of nine years. During her tenure as principal of the 1,800-student R.J. Reynolds High School, Alexander was named the WS/FCS Principal of the Year in 2018.
Alexander earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Guilford College and a Master of Library and Information Science from UNC-Greensboro. She earned the degree of Education Specialist and Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from Appalachian State University, where she serves on the advisory board of ASU Women in Educational Leadership.
Her connection to the Watauga community goes deeper than just her App State roots. She told the packed Board of Education meeting room that about a decade ago, her husband asked her what she wanted to do for her birthday, so she said, "Let's go to Blowing Rock." That became their annual tradition.
She had seen the other schools in Boone when she and her family started attending App State football games — her husband is a big fan — but got to see Blowing Rock School more when they started going up there. They decided to buy a house in Foscoe, and that's when she started to see the other schools in the county.
"A couple of years ago, we said to ourselves, 'this is where we really want to end up at long term," Alexander said. "When this opportunity became available, I was like, 'is this possible that this vacancy is in this place that I know and love? So I got so excited about it started really studying and trying to get to know all the schools. Back in February and I thought you know I've been to a lot of our schools but I haven't been to every single school. So I decided that it was important to me to go to every single school."
So one Saturday morning, she woke up at 4 a.m. and went to all the schools she hadn't been to yet. She started at Green Valley and drove up to Mabel before heading to Cove Creek and ending at Bethel.
"I learned a lot that day," Alexander said. "I learned that we have unique and very special schools, and they have their own qualities, and their communities are so proud of them. That was really meaningful to me to be able to do that. I also learned that I felt very much at home. As Dr. Childers mentioned, I grew up in rural Kentucky."
She said she grew up on about 10 acres of land and would "run barefoot in the cornfields."
"I understand some of the struggles of rural life. But I also understand the deep pride that those communities have and really, so many of my values and much of my character was formed in a community not much different than those ones I drove through. I felt connected, and I was really thankful for that," Alexander said. "I do know that to really know a community, though, it takes more than driving over campus and Googling, you know, internet facts. To really know, you have to spend time with people. You have to hear what they're proud of, and you have to hear what their hopes and dreams are for their future. And you do that through listening and relationships. So I've got a lot of listening, and a lot of learning to do but I am so excited about being able to do it."
Alexander will begin her new role on July 1.
What Board Members Said
The following are the comments made by the other Watauga County Board of Education members outside of Chair Childers during the meeting:
"I knew when we got about halfway through that interview, we had the person in the room who was going to be our superintendent. Being the senior member of the board, I have been through two other interview process for two other superintendents and every question we asked her, she hit it right on the (pinhead). She knew what to say and we asked her questions in all different categories and she answered them the way that I would expect from one who has the expertise and the experiences she has and I am extremely, extremely excited to be able to work with her. She is going to make us an outstanding superintendent." -- Steve Combs
"I have a great sense of relief, right? Six months or so ago it was quite a scary proposition to think of the path that we had before us. It's probably the most important thing a school board does is hire a superintendent to run their schools. And as we went out into the community and went to our schools and met and talked to people, that fear only heightened of picking someone that would be able to do all of you justice and do a good job for you. We actually had a very deep applicant pool. I was really impressed with all of our applicants. But Dr. Alexander was far and away the superior candidate and so that's the sense of relief. I also have a great feeling of excitement about what we're going to do next." -- Jay Fenwick
"I absolutely could not be more pleased with this choice. I'm thrilled by her background. She has a broad range of experience. She has an excellent record of achievement and positions. . She has outstanding references. In addition to her personal qualities, her conducting the interview made it clear that she is the kind of relationship-centered but data-conscious person that we want." -- Marshall Ashcraft
"It was so nice to see that sense of relief in the room after the interview process and after our discussion, and I couldn't be more excited. I'm thankful that you're here. I love that you're here. I'm excited to see where Watauga goes from here, so I welcome you aboard." -- Jason Cornett
