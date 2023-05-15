Alexander and Elliott

Incoming WCS Superintendent Dr. Leslie Alexander with outgoing WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott. 

 Photo by Moss Brennan

BOONE — The Watauga County Board of Education named Leslie Alexander as the new Superintendent of Watauga County Schools during a special called meeting held Monday.

Alexander was most recently the Chief Human Resource Officer and Area Superintendent of Leadership Development of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Leslie Alexander

Dr. Gary Childers named Dr. Leslie Alexander as the next WCS superintendent. 
Leslie_Alexander_Final (1).jpg

Leslie Alexander will begin as Superintendent of Watauga County Schools on July 1.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.