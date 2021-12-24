BOONE — Knocking out a handful of agenda items, the Watauga County Board of Commissioners met on Dec. 21 to finish 2021 and start prepare for the new year.
Anne-Marie Yates, representing Amorem, a not-for-profit that provides palliative care, addressed the commissioners about funding an in-patient hospice care center in Watauga County. The 9,020-square-foot patient care unit would have seven beds and full-time staff.
Capital campaign co-chairperson Evelyn Pierce delivered an emotional testimony speaking to the need of in-patient hospice care in the area. She said that since both hospice locations in Caldwell County were full, Burke Hospice and Palliative Care (now Amorem) in Morganton was the closest service to Boone when her father needed care. Pierce said the distance was a challenge for her family and she now is using her experience to advocate for palliative care in Watauga County.
“My father was born and raised here in Watauga County,” Pierce said. “My father wanted to go back to his beloved mountain to spend his last days, but due to the extent of his illness, he needed an in-patient hospice facility, rather than in-home care,” which she said was not available in Boone.
Amorem would serve Ashe and Avery counties as well. While Amorem is asking the Watauga County commissioners for $250,000, which could be paid over the course of five years, they will also seek funds from Ashe and Avery counties as well as from private donors. Vice president of community engagement, Kerri McFalls, said that in the last two months they have already raised $400,000.
Vice chairman Billy Kennedy said he and the board are supportive of the effort and will consider Amorem’s funding request at their budget planning retreat in February.
County manager Deron Geoque relayed a request from the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office to place one of its K-9s, Elvis, as “surplus” so the dog can be sold to his handler, Lt. Rick Ruppert, for $1 now that the dog is ready to be retired. Geroque said this is the standard practice for the county and that a trained police dog is best suited to live with an experienced owner familiar with police dogs.
Jennifer Greene, health director for AppHealthCare, delivered a COVID-19 update to the board highlighting testing and vaccine opportunities as well as what the health department knows about the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the High Country.
Watauga County’s COVID-19 positivity rate, the percentage of tests resulting in positive identifications of COVID-19, was around 7.9 percent as of the Dec. 21 meeting, and Greene said ideally that number should be around or below 5 percent.
Greene showed data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 data tracker, which on Dec. 18 stated the omicron variant made up around 95 percent of COVID-19 cases in the region, which the CDC groups as Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. She said this is a significant uptick from the week before, Dec. 11, when omicron only comprised around 37 percent of COVID-19 cases in the region.
COVID-19 case numbers are rising in Watauga County, but Greene said that sequencing to see what strain of COVID-19 is being found takes time, and the health department does not have data yet on how many cases in Watauga County are from the omicron variant.
“(Omicron) is probably circulating here, we just haven’t picked up on it yet,” Greene said.
Greene urged for people to continue getting vaccinated and receiving booster shots throughout the holidays and to take advantage of testing. She also recommended Watauga County residents get their flu shots, as the flu and other respiratory illnesses are circulating as well.
Through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and LabCorp, North Carolina residents can order an at-home COVID-19 test for free. Greene said that this option will help expand test availability and the link to order can be found on the front page of AppHealthCare’s website as well as at www.ondemand.labcorp.com/nc.
The board unanimously approved a movement to purchase a 4x4 Ford F150 for animal care and control, although they noted the dealer has said it will be around a 26 week wait for delivery of the vehicle due to supply chain issues.
Kennedy noted that the county could have paid $2,000 more to receive a car earlier, but the board chose to wait since the current animal care and control truck is still operational. The new vehicle cost $28,386.94 and there is no additional cost for animal care and control to retrofit the vehicle for their use.
The next meeting for the Watauga County Board of Commissioners will be Jan. 18. The previously scheduled Jan. 4 meeting was cancelled.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
