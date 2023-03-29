WATAUGA — The first phase of the Howard Knob Park renovations has received a $350,000 grant from the Parks and Recreation Authority.
The Parks and Recreation Authority has awarded $9.6 million in park accessibility grants for 21 projects across the state.
“This is actually a really great grant for any park, but specifically Howard Knob,” said Watauga County Parks and Recreation Director Eric Smallwood. “It’s called an Accessibility for Parks Grant. Really the main purpose of the grant is to update or upgrade facilities and make them accessible for folks of all abilities. This grant is going to allow us to make the park accessible to individuals of all abilities.”
The Parks and Recreation Trust Fund is administered through the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation, which is part of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. The program schedule was announced in March 2022, and completed applications were due to the division by Nov. 1. Local governments, including some public authorities, were eligible to apply for the matching grants.
“These projects touch communities from Watauga to Wake to Pamlico with lasting, accessible infrastructure for recreation that will bring improved health and quality of life for North Carolina families,” Governor Roy Cooper said in a press release. “The focus of accessibility reflects our need for—and commitment to — investing in projects that reflect the needs and abilities of all of our residents and visitors.”
Some of the first improvements at Howard Knob will include enhancing existing facilities, improving parking and making the current path to the overlook accessible for everyone.
“It’s really a hidden gem and it’s an amazing park with great panoramic views of Boone,” Smallwood said. “I think that having that experience accessible to any and everybody is what really gets me excited as the parks and recreation director and as someone who was part of this grant process. I want all people to be able to experience all of our parks, but that’s just a pretty magical park and a magical space up there. I’m excited that folks are going to be able to experience it who might not have been (able to) in the past.”
Smallwood said they are putting a construction timeline together. He said they don’t anticipate breaking ground until at least 2024.
