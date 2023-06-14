WCHT
Photo courtesy of the Watauga Community Housing Trust

WATAUGA — The Watauga Community Housing Trust has partnered with the Junaluska Heritage Association to fundraise for purchasing a Boone home as part of the organization’s mission to create and conserve affordable housing units.

By securing the property in the Junaluska community, WCHT will create its first permanently affordable home using the housing trust model. A 99-year ground lease between the trust and the homeowner would guarantee the owner full use of the land for their lifetime, outline shared stewardship responsibilities for the parcel and include provisions to keep the home affordable for subsequent buyers and give the community a say as to whom the home is sold.

