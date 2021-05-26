WATAUGA — After nearly a year and a half not being able to gather — let alone perform — the Watauga Community Band returns to performing around the High Country this summer.
For the first performance, the band is again partnering with the local Military Officers Association of America to honor those who have given all of themselves in their military service at 11 a.m. on May 31 at the Watauga County Veterans hall located on King Street in Boone.
During the pandemic, the High Country MOAA moved the annual events from the center court of Boone Mall to an outdoor setting, holding Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day events at the Veteran’s Memorial on King Street, next to the Boone Town Hall and across from the Jones House. Prior to the pandemic, the two groups and Boone Mall have partnered for over a dozen years in the twice-annual commemorations.
For these recent outdoor programs, the Watauga Community Band played music— albeit virtually — as summer conductor Steve Frank played recordings of the patriotic music from the band’s events and led the singing of the National Anthem.
After providing patriotic prelude music, Cpt. Doug May, USMC (Ret) will lead off the May 31 program and then say the Pledge of Allegiance. Steve Frank will then lead all present and the band in the National Anthem. That will be followed by the Invocation from Cpt. Jim Fisher, USN.
The ceremony will acknowledge veterans from World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War, Desert Shield/Desert Storm and the Global War on Terror from 2001 to present.
One of the more popular parts of these programs is the playing of the Service Theme Songs with those serving in the various branches asked to stand to be recognized as their service song is played.
Doug May, speaking of the future of these events, said that the High Country MOAA and Watauga Community Band are hoping for a return to holding these events back in the center court of Boone Mall if COVID-19 is controlled enough to allow Veterans Day to return to the indoor facility.
Meanwhile, the Watauga Community Band will continue to hold its summer rehearsals at the Rotary Gazebo in Blowing Rock Park. Instrumentalists who might like to play in the summer concert schedule can join in Tuesday evenings there, with the downbeat at 6:30 p.m. There are no fees or dues to join the band, but the band strongly encourages participants to have their round of COVID-19 vaccinations completed before joining.
The Watauga Community Band is still setting the summer schedule of concerts, but will resume the “Fourth Sunday” series of concerts at Blowing Park. The concerts will start at 2 p.m. on June 27, July 25 and Aug. 29. A number of campground concert and other events are being planned.
For information about the band, visit wataugacommunity.band. Messages can be delivered through the website or to wataugacommunityband@gmail.com.
Other Memorial Day events are also taking place during the weekend. Legion Post 256 will hold a Memorial Day Service at Blowing Rock’s Memorial Park at 11 a.m. The event will feature a playing of the national anthem, an invocation, recognition of local military members, a telling of the history of Memorial Park and a featured speaker.
A block party will also be held starting May 28 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will be held at Tanger Outlets in Blowing Rock and will feature sidewalk sales, live dinosaur puppets, kettle corn, kids chalk art, the TangerClub Tent, courtyard games, fire pit and restaurant specials each day. The event will also feature live music over the weekend. For more information about this event call (828) 295-4444.
