WATAUGA — Halloween is a time for families to dress up in fun and spooky costumes, and Watauga County community members did just that.
Across Watauga County — from Boone Boo! to trunk-or-treating at the community recreation center to dressing up at home — community members showed their love for Halloween.
Hundreds gathered on King Street on Oct. 31 to celebrate Boone Boo! by trick-or-treating at participating businesses. At the Watauga Community Recreation Center, community members decked out their car trunks as children stopped by to get a treat or give a trick.
Here are just some of the characters community members dressed up as for Halloween this year.
