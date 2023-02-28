WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Elections has completed its biennial list maintenance and removal of inactive voters.
These routine processes are required by state and federal laws. Accurate voter rolls are maintained by removing voters who have moved or died or are otherwise ineligible to vote in that jurisdiction, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.
According to Director of Elections Matt Snyder, the board submitted the national change of address mailings on Feb. 27. Other maintenance — returned voter cards, list of deceased voters, duplicate registrations for same person in North Carolina, out of state deceased voter list, felony list, and removals requested by voter or registrations in another state, etc. — is done on an ongoing basis by the board.
In Watauga County, the biennial list maintenance — for when the board has no contact with a voter for the previous two statewide general elections and the voter has not voted during that time — resulted in the mailing of 2,244 cards being mailed out.
The voter is required to return the confirmation mailing within 30 days.
If the voter does not return the mailing or the U.S. Postal Service returns it to the county board as undeliverable, then the voter’s record will be marked “inactive” in the state’s voter registration database. Inactive voters are still registered voters. If an inactive voter shows up to vote, the person will be asked to verify their address and update it, if necessary.
County boards will send mailings this year to voters with whom there has been no contact since Oct. 9, 2020. The registrations of these voters will be canceled if they do not vote or otherwise confirm their registration by January 2027, according to the state board.
The National Change of Address list maintenance — based on information obtained from the NCSBOE on voters who have changed address —resulted in mailing 450 cards as the must send postcard mailings to these voters at the new address to confirm whether they have an unreported change of address for voting purposes.
These mailings allow voters to update their names or addresses within a county or notify the board of elections of a move outside of that county. The voter is asked to respond to the mailing within 30 days. If the voter does not respond, the voter will be mailed a traditional address confirmation notice to their existing mailing address. If the voter does not respond to that notice within 30 days, the voter’s registration status will be changed to “inactive.” If a voter is deceased, a near relative may use this mailing to report the death so the county board can cancel the registration, according to the NCSBOE.
As of the result of the maintenance, Watauga County’s voter registration went from 45,516 on Jan. 1 to 42,869 as of Feb. 25.
After two federal elections without voting and no contact with a voter, that voter is changed from “Active Voter” to “Inactive Voter.” Inactive voters are still eligible to vote. If those same voters that went inactive do not vote in the next two federal elections nor have any contact with the Board of Elections, then they are removed as registered voters in Watauga County.
“Every year we get thousands of new voter registrations from around the county and at ASU, so it makes sense that as people graduate or move from the county and have no voting activity for four years, they are removed as eligible voters,” Snyder said. “If a voter who was removed as part of that list maintenance presents to vote, they have the ability to vote a Provisional ballot. If in talking with, or researching, the Provisional voter we can determine they never established residency or registered to vote outside of Watauga County, then their Provisional ballot would be approved.”
Snyder said that it should bring confidence to voters that voter list maintenance is being done across 100 counties in North Carolina.
For more information on how county election boards maintain voter lists, visit tinyurl.com/ydztbrr4.
