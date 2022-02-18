Current WCS logo

WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Education has announced a special called meeting for Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. 

The purpose of the meeting is to hear an update on COVID-19 conditions and consider changes to the mask mandate. 

The board voted 3-2 on Feb. 14 to not instate a mask optional policy and keep masks required in the school system.

