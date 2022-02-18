WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Education has announced a special called meeting for Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m.
The purpose of the meeting is to hear an update on COVID-19 conditions and consider changes to the mask mandate.
The board voted 3-2 on Feb. 14 to not instate a mask optional policy and keep masks required in the school system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.