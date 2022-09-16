Town of Beech Mountain logo
File Photo

BEECH MOUNTAIN — Avery and Watauga counties have reached an agreement regarding Beech Mountain’s ambulance services.

In the mountains, especially where Beech Mountain is located, the terrain makes it hard for emergency vehicles to respond quickly in some situations, as the agreement between the counties stated. At the Beech Mountain Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9, council member Weidner Abernethy emphasized this point, saying that it can sometimes take Avery County units half an hour or more to reach cases on Beech Mountain.

