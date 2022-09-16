BEECH MOUNTAIN — Avery and Watauga counties have reached an agreement regarding Beech Mountain’s ambulance services.
In the mountains, especially where Beech Mountain is located, the terrain makes it hard for emergency vehicles to respond quickly in some situations, as the agreement between the counties stated. At the Beech Mountain Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9, council member Weidner Abernethy emphasized this point, saying that it can sometimes take Avery County units half an hour or more to reach cases on Beech Mountain.
In life-or-death situations, every minute counts, and people in many situations cannot afford to wait for an extended period, Beech Mountain Town Manager Bob Pudney and Abernethy have stated in past meetings. The station on Beech Mountain, which is located within Watauga County, cut the response time down tremendously, Pudney said.
Since the town is within both Avery and Watauga counties, it is required for the two counties to have an agreement approved by the town manager, both county managers and both county boards of commissioners. Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier, Pudney and Watauga County Manager Deron Geouque met and discussed what the agreement needed to look like and brought it before each county’s board on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Both the Watauga and Avery boards of commissioners had two commissioners absent from their meetings. However, both boards voted 3-0 to pass the agreement.
“Watauga and Avery counties desire to decrease response time and provide better ambulance service for the citizens along the Watauga-Avery border,” the document states.
Under the agreement, Watauga County will provide EMS services within the municipal limits of Beech Mountain. Neither county is allowed to charge the other for the services included in the agreement, and the Beech Mountain unit in Watauga is required to provide the services on a 24/7 basis.
The Watauga unit will also service the following addresses in the Beech Creek and Flat Springs communities in Avery County:
3400-4025 Buckeye Road
All of Fannon Circle
All of Flagstone Lane
1940-5650 Flat Springs Road
All of Phillip Road
1-201 River Creek
1700-2500 Russ Norris Road
All of U.S. 321 Hwy
All of Ward Mountain Road
The agreement lasts until June 30, 2023, which Barrier said gives them “ample opportunity” to see if the arrangement works for everyone. The agreement will automatically renew for another year unless one county provides a notice to the other at least 90 days before expiration to allow time for other EMS arrangements to be made.
