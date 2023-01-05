WATAUGA — Watauga County is asking the North Carolina Supreme Court to pass on hearing Boone's challenge on how the county distributes local sales tax, according to a court filing.
Watauga County argued in a Tuesday, Jan. 3, filing that, "This lawsuit by the Town of Boone and one of its residents alleges in sensationalistic fashion that Watauga County and the Towns of Beech Mountain, Blowing Rock, and Seven Devils engaged in an 'illegal sales tax distribution scheme.' The reality, however, as the complaint reveals, is that this case amounts to a local political debate going back 35 years." The filing was in response to Boone filing a petition asking the Supreme Court to consider the lawsuit.
The lawsuit was originally filed in February 2020 by the town of Boone — as well as former Boone Town Council member Marshall Ashcraft — with an amended complaint filed on May 26, the Watauga Democrat previously reported. The town claimed that Boone had lost revenue since the county switched to the “ad valorem” method (based upon property tax values) instead of the “per capita” method (based upon the total populations) in 2013. Additionally, the complaint contended that the county adopted an “unlawful distribution scheme” and a “hybrid approach” of both the ad valorem and per capita methods that is not authorized by law, which the county denied in a June 29, 2020, motion to dismiss.
Watauga stated in its Tuesday, Jan. 3, filing that the debate was a "decades-long, 'messy, local political squabble.'"
"As the Plaintiffs acknowledged in their complaint, Watauga County’s decision of which distribution method to adopt has been the subject of political discourse for decades," the county stated in its filing.
From 1987 to 2013 — when Watauga use the "per capita" method — the county stated in its filing that officials from Beech Mountain and Blowing Rock "petitioned the Watauga County Commissioners on several occasions to change the local sales tax distribution to the ad valorem method," because it would “greatly benefit those communities.” The county stated those were unsuccessful.
"So for 25 years, Beech Mountain and Blowing Rock lost the political debate, while Boone repeatedly emerged as the political winner," the county wrote. "In 2013, however, the County decided that it was time for other municipalities in Watauga County to enjoy the benefits that Boone had enjoyed for so long, and it changed the method of distribution to ad valorem."
The county contended that the decision meant that those benefits would extend to the county’s local fire districts, which do not receive sales tax allocations under the per capita method but do receive distributions under the ad valorem method— "a worthy cause that the County considered in its legislative judgment, as documents attached to the complaint confirm."
"So after 25 years of the local fire districts getting nothing, the Watauga County Commissioners in their legislative discretion decided that their local fire districts should receive some distributions, too," the county wrote in its filing. "But with the shoe on the other foot, this time the political overtures came from Boone. Frustrated that its 25-year streak as the political winner had come to an end, Boone began 'regularly appeal[ing]' to Watauga County to change the method back to per capita."
The filing also included several legal reasons the county thought the Supreme Court should not hear the case and deny the petition for discretionary review.
In Boone's petition, the town stated, "This case raises the question whether any town or taxpayer can question county and municipal misconduct when the violations of law are causing millions of dollars of damage. In North Carolina, the state receives local sales tax dollars, then remits those dollars back to the locales that generated them. Some of the money goes to the county governments, and some goes to units of municipal government, such as cities and towns."
The town wrote in its petition that unlike the county, the Towns of Blowing Rock, Beech Mountain and Seven Devils "would all receive more sales tax proceeds under the ad valorem method, rather than the per capita method. That result is no surprise, since the populations of those towns are measured in the hundreds, not thousands."
Boone lawyers wrote in its petition that Watauga "approached these towns with an offer."
"The County would switch to the ad valorem allocation, but only if each of those three towns agreed to pay back to the County most of what it gained from the switch to the ad valorem method. Unsurprisingly, the towns said yes to this kickback scheme," the petition states. "The towns did not come out as much ahead as the General Assembly intended by the ad valorem method, but they still did better than they had under the existing per capita method."
Lawyers for Boone wrote that the county realized a "windfall."
"The County leveraged its decision-making power to create a kickback scheme, which routed millions of extra sales tax dollars to itself. By creating its own system of sales tax distribution, different from either of the choices given by the state, the County came out way ahead," the petition states. "The County’s gains came out of Boone’s pockets."
Since the switch, Boone alleges that the town has lost more than "$10 million in sales tax revenues," which was caused by by the county’s illegal allocation scheme."
"As the record shows, but for the kickback scheme, the County would never have switched from the per capita allocation," the petition states. "Regardless of one’s views on the merits, this argument is one worth having. When local governments act outside their delegated authority, our courts have traditionally opened their doors to such claims. Boone and Mr. Ashcraft are entitled to enter the courthouse and be heard."
