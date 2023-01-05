Boone/Watauga logo

WATAUGA — Watauga County is asking the North Carolina Supreme Court to pass on hearing Boone's challenge on how the county distributes local sales tax, according to a court filing. 

Watauga County argued in a Tuesday, Jan. 3, filing that, "This lawsuit by the Town of Boone and one of its residents alleges in sensationalistic fashion that Watauga County and the Towns of Beech Mountain, Blowing Rock, and Seven Devils engaged in an 'illegal sales tax distribution scheme.' The reality, however, as the complaint reveals, is that this case amounts to a local political debate going back 35 years." The filing was in response to Boone filing a petition asking the Supreme Court to consider the lawsuit. 

