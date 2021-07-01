WATAUGA/ASHE — The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a flash flood warning for east central Watauga County and south central Ashe County until 5 p.m. July 1.
According to NWS, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain at 12:54 p.m. July 1. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, according to NWS.
NWS stated the impact would be flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
NWS stated that some areas, including Deep Gap, will experience flooding. The NWS advises people to turn around and don't drown when encountering flooded roads as most deaths occur in vehicles.
