WATAUGA/ASHE — Thousands of people were without power on Friday afternoon as a severe thunderstorm moved into the High Country at approximately 4 p.m.
More than 28,000 members of Blue Ridge Energy were without power during the peak at approximately 4 p.m., according to BRE Director of public Relations Renee Whitener.
Whitener said Watauga and Ashe counties were hit the hardest. In Watauga County, 2,369 total BRE members lost power compared to 728 in Ashe County. Thirty-six locations were damaged in Watauga County due to the storm.
The first BRE customers lost power at 4:04 p.m. on June 17 and 255 were still without power as of 9:38 p.m. June 17. Because of how widespread the outages were, BRE line crews from Caldwell County were called in to assist. According to Whitener, the causes of the outages were due to fallen trees and the longest power outage duration has been just under 5 hours.
"It was a damaging, fast-moving storm and we have a few broken power poles and those take longer to remove and replace," Whitener said. "Our crews will be working this evening to get power restored as quickly and safely as possible. To report outages, call 1-800-448-2383."
Multiple trees in the road also had volunteer fire departments across the county responding to clear the trees in the midst of the storm. Departments that had calls included Deep Gap VFD, Meat Camp VFD, Cove Creek VFD and others.
