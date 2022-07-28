BOONE – The Watauga Arts Council is seeking applications for Artist Support Grants for 2022–23. The deadline to apply is Sept. 9. These grants support artists in all disciplines with funding for projects that will have a significant impact on the advancement of their professional artistic careers.
The Artist Support Grant program is managed through a partnership with North Carolina Arts Council to serve artists in Ashe County, Alleghany County, Watauga County, and Wilkes County. Funding is provided by the North Carolina Arts Council.
Artists at any stage of their careers, emerging or established, are eligible to apply for grants in all disciplines, such as visual art and craft, traditional art forms, music composition, film/video, literature and playwriting, choreography, and dance.
Types of fundable projects include the creation of new work, the purchase of equipment and materials, and professional development workshops. Complete funding guidelines and applications are available online at www.wataugaarts.org/grants.html/.
Grant awards generally range from $300 to $1,500, but sometimes ranging up to $3,000 depending on the number of qualified applicants who apply.
Applications must be received by Friday, Sept. 9. For more information, visit watauga-arts.org/grants or contact your local arts council with specific questions.
The following Artists received a 2021/22 Artist Support Grant:
Vail Andrea of Watauga Heavy Duty Sewing Machine
Eaton Bunny of Watauga Art Machine
Connell Andrea of Watauga Pottery Kiln
Davis Jewel of Ashe Professional Development Workshop
Spencer Kilby of Ashe Recording project featuring regional fiddle music
Wimberly Mathew of Watauga Promotion of new book of poetry
Jorge Escobar of Watauga Router for woodworking
Proutyl Lasahai of Watauga Materials for large scale body of work
Hughes Ronnie of Alleghany Equipment for glass making
Lovette Shay Martin of Watauga Costs to record a new album
Hansell Tom of Ashe Costs to produce a short film
Rapoport Steve of Wilkes Upgrade portable audio/video equipment
Rowell Thomas of Watauga Continuing Ed. Courses at Duke University
Jones Iona of Watauga Studio renovation
Larson Timothy of Watauga Materials to complete a book he is illustrating
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.