2021/22 Winners art grant.jpg

Winners of last year’s Artist Support Grants.

 Photo submitted
Watauga Arts Council .jpg

BOONE – The Watauga Arts Council is seeking applications for Artist Support Grants for 2022–23. The deadline to apply is Sept. 9. These grants support artists in all disciplines with funding for projects that will have a significant impact on the advancement of their professional artistic careers.

The Artist Support Grant program is managed through a partnership with North Carolina Arts Council to serve artists in Ashe County, Alleghany County, Watauga County, and Wilkes County. Funding is provided by the North Carolina Arts Council.

