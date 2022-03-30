RALEIGH — Vulnerable, low-income households in need of rehabilitation and accessibility modifications in 32 North Carolina counties will receive help thanks to $11 million from the NC Housing Finance Agency’s Essential Single-Family Rehabilitation Loan Pool.
As part of the $11 million, WAMY Community Action was awarded $162,000 to provide home rehabilitation for at least five homes. According to WAMY Executive Director Melissa Soto, the money is a 0% loan that is deferred over time as long as the recipient remains in the home.
“We are so excited to get this grant for Watauga County,” Soto said.
After certain thresholds are met, Soto said an even bigger pool of funding may become available to allow WAMY to serve more families.
The program will not take applications until after July 1, and Soto said the organization will advertise that process as soon as they get the green light.
The ESFRLP finances major home rehabilitation and modifications for households with incomes below 80% of their area’s median income. This investment will help veterans, seniors and people with disabilities stay in their homes and out of costly institutions, saving on health care and long-term care costs. Homes with lead hazards occupied by a child six years of age or younger may also qualify.
The NC Housing Finance Agency provides this assistance through local governments, regional organizations, community action agencies and nonprofit agencies. Thirty-nine organizations and local governments will receive funding in the amount of $165,000 set-asides per county served and will manage the rehabilitation process. This $6.32 million will provide comprehensive rehabilitation to at least 117 homes through forgivable loans. An incentive pool of $4.68 million will assist an additional 87 homes. Other agencies receiving money include:
- Beaufort County (Beaufort)
- Choanoke Area Development Association of NC, Inc. (Halifax)
- Coastal Community Action, Inc. (Carteret and Duplin)
- Columbus County (Columbus)
- Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity (Cumberland)
- Forsyth County (Forsyth)
- Four Square Community Action, Inc. (Cherokee)
- Habitat for Humanity of the Sandhills (Richmond)
- Hope Restorations, Inc. (Lenoir)
- Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments (Franklin and Granville)
- City of Kinston (Lenoir)
- Mountain Housing Opportunities, Inc. (Buncombe)
- Mountain Projects, Inc. (Jackson)
- North Carolina Baptist Men, Inc. dba Baptists on Mission (Cleveland, Duplin and Robeson)
- Partners in Ministry (Richmond and Robeson)
- Piedmont Triad Regional Council (Caswell, Davie, Randolph, Stokes and Yadkin)
- Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte, Inc. (Cabarrus and Union)
- Robeson County (Robeson)
- Rutherford County (Rutherford)
- Sandhills Community Action Program, Inc. (Richmond)
- Triangle J Council of Governments (Durham and Harnett)
- Tyrell County (Tyrell)
- Western Piedmont Council of Governments (Alexander and Catawba)
- Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry, Inc. (Duplin and New Hanover)
- City of Wilson (Wilson)
“Investments in home rehabilitation and accessibility modifications help keep some of our state’s most vulnerable citizens in their homes,” said Scott Farmer, executive director of the NC Housing Finance Agency. “We are proud to partner with such deserving organizations to continue our work stabilizing neighborhoods and contributing to favorable economic and health outcomes statewide.”
Consumers can learn more and search for a partner offering assistance in their area at www.nchfa.com/current-homeowners/repair-your-home/single-family-rehabilitation-program.
