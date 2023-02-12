BOONE — WAMY Community Action’s executive director Melissa Soto has announced that she will retire effective July 1 after more than three decades of service with the organization.

“Melissa has devoted herself completely for 31 years and thousands of lives have been positively impacted forever because of her kind and caring spirit,” said Tom Hughes, WAMY’s Board President and Director of Watauga County Social Services. "Under Melissa’s leadership, WAMY has created goals and objectives and hired talented staff. The Board of Director’s is confident WAMY Community Action will continue to be a nonprofit dedicated to helping others and changing lives for decades to come. The search process for WAMY’s new executive director will begin next month."

