WATAUGA — WAMY Community Action is announcing a $7,500 grant from Bank of America to support WAMY’s Watauga Housing Coalition, which focuses on preserving and improving the low-income housing stock in Watauga County.

The Coalition is comprised of different partners in the area, including civic and faith organizations, local businesses, and volunteers in the community. Support from Bank of America will allow WAMY to combine additional resources, engage Watauga Housing Coalition volunteers and have a greater impact on low-income residents in need home repairs.

