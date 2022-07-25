WATAUGA — WAMY (Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, Yancey) Community Action, Inc, a nonprofit organization in western North Carolina that works to break the cycle of poverty, has established a new endowment at the North Carolina Community Foundation to provide ongoing support.

The first human-service non-profit to come to the High Country in 1964, WAMY Community Action partners with families and communities in Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, and Yancey counties to provide the support and tools people need to become self-sufficient. The nonprofit’s programs include housing and weatherization services, food and nutrition, total family development and youth development.

