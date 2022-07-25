WAMY established a new endowment at NCCF. Pictured from left to right are Allison Jennings, WAMY Director of Development, Megan Lynch Ellis, NCCF Development Officer, Melissa Soto, WAMY Executive Director.
WATAUGA — WAMY (Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, Yancey) Community Action, Inc, a nonprofit organization in western North Carolina that works to break the cycle of poverty, has established a new endowment at the North Carolina Community Foundation to provide ongoing support.
The first human-service non-profit to come to the High Country in 1964, WAMY Community Action partners with families and communities in Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, and Yancey counties to provide the support and tools people need to become self-sufficient. The nonprofit’s programs include housing and weatherization services, food and nutrition, total family development and youth development.
“Creating an endowment has been a long-term goal for WAMY and our organization is thrilled that we are finally able to make that happen,” said Melissa Soto, Executive Director for WAMY Community Action. “This gives donors another platform for giving financially and allows them to see their gifts as more permanent. Our financial partners know that WAMY is here for the long haul.”
Agency endowment funds are established by a nonprofit organization to provide an annual source of income to support its mission and operations. Endowments like the WAMY Community Action Endowment Fund can support the organization in perpetuity. More than 300 North Carolina nonprofit organizations have agency endowments at NCCF, which is the single statewide community foundation serving North Carolina.
NCCF has administered more than $217 million in grants since its inception in 1988. With more than $400 million in assets, NCCF sustains more than 1,200 endowments established to provide long-term support of a broad range of community needs, nonprofit organizations, institutions, and scholarships. NCCF also partners with a network of affiliate foundations to provide local resource allocation and community assistance across the state
The WAMY board of directors voted to establish this endowment to ensure sustainability for the organization for years to come, thanks to WAMY’s generous donors.
