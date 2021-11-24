HIGH COUNTRY — W.A.M.Y. Community Action is asking the community to donate gifts to help spread holiday cheer to senior citizens who are shut-in, staying in assisted living or hospice care for WAMY’s third annual Santa for Seniors gift drive.
In 2020, WAMY (Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, Yancey) delivered almost 800 holiday gift bags to senior citizens through the Santa for Seniors program. With hopes of exceeding last year’s goal, WAMY needs the help of community members more than ever.
Newly purchased Santa for Seniors items that are needed include socks with grips, blankets, lotion, lip balms, slippers, word activity books, sugar-free candy and winter accessories. Unwrapped gifts can be dropped of Nov. 29 through Dec. 9 Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at any of the following locations:
- Boone Police Department, 1500 Blowing Rock Road, Boone
- Go Postal of Boone, 207 New Market Center, Boone
- Peak Insurance Group, 149 Jefferson Road, Boone
- Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, 184 Hodges Gap Rd., Boone
- Avery County Chamber of Commerce, 4501 Tynecastle Hwy. #2, Banner Elk
Gifts can also be delivered to any WAMY Office location:
- 225 Birch St., Suite 2, Boone
- 496 A Balsam Ave., Spruce Pine
- 723 Cranberry St., in Newland
Boone Police Department, Watauga County Sherriff’s Office and WAMY volunteers will deliver Santa for Seniors gifts. If community members do not have time to shop for gifts, monetary donations are also be accepted which can be mailed to WAMY’s Boone office, 225 Birch St. Suite 2 or visit wamycommunityaction.org.
“We are so thankful for the outpouring of support we have already received this year for our Santa for Seniors gift drive,” said Allison Jennings, WAMY’s Director of Development. “In addition to local businesses offering drop-off locations, Mast General Store, High Country Connect, and AARP-Mountain Region are collecting and donating gifts. The High Country is coming together to help our elderly neighbors. WAMY appreciates these gifts of love and kindness during this season of giving."
Established in 1964, W.A.M.Y. (Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, Yancey Counties) is a Community Action Agency and was the first human-service non-profit to come to the High Country’s four-county area. WAMY’s mission is to partner with families and communities to provide the disadvantaged the support they need to become self- sufficient. WAMY conducts a community needs assessment every three years and programs are designed according to the needs of the community. Currently WAMY has four programs- Youth Development, Food & Nutrition, Housing & Energy and Total Family Development. To learn more or donate visit wamycommunityaction.org.
