WATAUGA – WAMY’s Urgent Home Repair Program is funded by the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency and offers to repair houses of very low-income homeowners with special needs in Watauga, Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties.
Examples of special needs include elderly, disabled, single parent household, and/or five or more people living in the household. The goal of the Urgent Repair Program is to provide repairs and modifications to alleviate poor housing conditions which pose a threat to the health and safety of the homeowner. Emergency repairs correct housing conditions that threaten your life or safety, such as failing septic systems, dangerous heating systems or rotten floors.
The program can also pay for accessibility modifications that allow you to remain in your home after an injury or serious illness. WAMY will begin selecting applicants on March 14 through April 11 .
Selected applicants will be notified by May 31. Once the home repair projects have been selected the Urgent Repair Program will close. Visit wamycommunityaction.org for more information. Those interested can call or email Amber at (828) 264-2421 or amber@wamycommunityaction.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.