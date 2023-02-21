WATAUGA — Voting for the Watauga Democrat’s Best of the Best is now open.
Community members can vote for their favorite business in four separate categories — best for and drink, best retail, best services and best miscellaneous.
“Our Best of the Best — Watauga provides a wonderful opportunity for our readers to recognize a business or service provider that has distinguished themselves among its peers,” said Mountain Times Publications Sales Manager Tim Walker. “We encourage everyone to vote in as many categories as you feel warrant recognition as the Best of the Best in Watauga County. Every vote counts so vote today!”
After the voting ends, the Watauga Democrat will release a special section with all the winners in late April. Release date of the special section is subject to change.
Voting ends on Sunday, March 12 at midnight. Community members can vote once per day, per category. Visit tinyurl.com/3bn6ac4k to vote.
