BOONE — Boone is home to one of eight Processing Centers for Operation Christmas Child, a project of the international Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, that sends millions of Christmas gifts to children around the world. Right now, Operation Christmas Child is offering volunteer opportunities in Boone that have an eternal purpose.

Operation Christmas Child is looking for individuals to join the local effort to share a message of love and hope with children around the world. The Processing Center in Boone offers a fun and exciting environment where volunteers can be an integral part of the journey of thousands of shoebox gifts, many of which may be the first gift a child has ever received.

