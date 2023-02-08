BOONE — The Boone Police Department arrested a man from Virginia after he crashed multiple times along Blowing Rock Road Tuesday night including head-on into another car.
On Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 10:40 p.m., Boone Police Department patrol officers responded to the intersection of Blowing Rock Road and Highland Avenue for a vehicle crash.
During the investigation, it was determined that 39-year-old Jamie A. Linamen, of Cedar Bluff, Virginia, attempted to turn left from Highland Avenue onto Blowing Rock Road.
Linamen’s vehicle, a 2001 Buick van, traveled across Blowing Rock Road and allegedly struck a utility pole. Linamen then allegedly drove back across Blowing Rock Road and allegedly struck a tree. After that, Linamen allegedly drove north on Blowing Rock Road and crashed head-on into a 2019 Honda sedan that was traveling south.
After an investigation was conducted, Linamen was placed under arrest and charged with Driving Under the Influence. Mr. Linamen appeared before a Watauga County Magistrate and was issued a court date of March 31, in Watauga County District Court.
There were no injuries that resulted from the crash, and both vehicles received extensive damage. New River Light and Power responded to the scene and replaced the utility pole.
The Boone Police Department stated they would like to thank the Boone Fire Department, Watauga Medics, and New River Light and Power for their quick response and assistance.
