NCDACS Logo.jpeg

VILAS — The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division has collected fines from 52 stores in 33 counties — including the Dollar General in Vilas — because of excessive price-scanner errors. 

“Our Standards Division continues to see about a quarter of all price scanner inspections fail and many stores are failing multiple inspections,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Overcharges cost consumers so we remain vigilant in inspecting stores in order to protect consumers. Remember it is always a good practice to check your receipt as well as the price on the shelf to make sure you are paying the correct amount and alert managers if the prices don’t match.”

11 Western NC stores pay fines for price scanning errors including in Watauga, Ashe
Boone business one of 61 to pay fine for price scanning error
Local Dollar General Store one of 70 businesses to pay fines for price scanning errors across 38 counties

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.