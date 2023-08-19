The William Mast Memorial Motorcycle Ride headed out on its ride at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The William Mast Memorial Fund is a non-profit organization established to honor the life of Deputy William Mast Jr., who was killed in the line of duty on July 26,2012. Our goal is to provide a scholarship(s) to a Watauga High School student who wishes to pursue a career in the emergency management field, and to provide assistance to those already employed in the emergency management field in a time of need.

IMG_1779.jpg
  

