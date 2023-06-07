Patricia Drewes

Forgotten Victims of North Carolina Founder Patricia Drewes shared her experience losing her 24-year-old daughter, Heaven Nelson, to illicit fentanyl poisoning.

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

WATAUGA — The Fentanyl Victims Network of North Carolina and Forgotten Victims of North Carolina hosted an invitation-only event at App Ski Mtn. on Saturday, June 3, to provide victims’ loved ones the opportunity to share their story and honor their children, siblings and parents lost to illicit fentanyl poisoning.

The Fentanyl Victims Network of North Carolina Executive Director Barb Walsh lost her 24 year-old daughter Sophia in 2021 to fentanyl poisoning. Sophia, an App State graduate and successful business woman, was visiting someone in Banner Elk and is thought to have unknowingly consumed a drink laced with illicit fentanyl. While the case closed with no charges pursued, Walsh is committed to bringing awareness to the dangers of fentanyl poisoning and advocate for justice for victims and their families.

Memorial Photos

Memorial photos and poster lined the perimiter of the room at App Ski Mountain.

