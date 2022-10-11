Students donate garlic.jpg

Pictured are (front row) students Kaylee Spear and Djipy Maxey; (back row) Dr. Bonnie Smith, Dana Holden, student Liam Silcott, and Laura Johnston and Jennifer Maxwell of the Office of Sustainability.

 Photo submitted

VALLE CRUCIS — Students participating in Valle Crucis’ school gardening program recently donated their harvest of garlic to Appalachian State University’s Office of Sustainability.

The donated garlic will go to students in need. The university works to ensure that all students have access to food resources. Appalachian’s Mountaineer Food Hub addresses food insecurity and resource consumption within the campus community.

