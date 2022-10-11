VALLE CRUCIS — Students participating in Valle Crucis’ school gardening program recently donated their harvest of garlic to Appalachian State University’s Office of Sustainability.
The donated garlic will go to students in need. The university works to ensure that all students have access to food resources. Appalachian’s Mountaineer Food Hub addresses food insecurity and resource consumption within the campus community.
Last fall, Valle Crucis students in multiple grades each planted one clove of garlic in the school’s herb garden. The garlic grew all winter. When first graders counted the garlic plants in the spring, exactly 100 were flourishing. Garlic was harvested in June and has been drying to be ready for use. The students reserved 20 heads of the harvested garlic to replant this fall. The garlic that students are using is descended from the first garlic planted on campus by the Lettuce Learn Program in 2015.
Prior to the pandemic, garlic was used by students each fall in food preparation. Students made pesto with garlic and basil from the school’s herb garden. Salsa was prepared using tomatoes, peppers, onions, garlic and cilantro grown on the campus. Food preparation in the classroom has introduced students to dishes they had not previously known about.
The Valle Crucis campus provides four different gardens that students tend and maintain. Approximately 75 students participate in gardening sessions every week of the school year, while additional students have gardening opportunities at various times. Volunteers are welcome to get involved in school gardening by contacting school garden coordinator Dana Holden.
