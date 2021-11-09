VALLE CRUCIS — Planning for the new Valle Crucis school passed a significant step on Nov. 2 when it went before the Valle Crucis Historic Preservation Commission.
The commission granted Watauga County Schools a Certificate of Appropriateness. According to the National Park Service, a CoA states that the proposed work is appropriate for the historic district and meets criteria in the local code.
“Valle Crucis’ historic district has building standards similar to zoning standards that must be adhered to,” WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott said. “School and governmental agencies have to comply with some but not all of the standards. The CoA is intended to ensure that the exterior design, including the types and colors of the materials, are consistent with the historical nature of the community.”
Elliott said the proposal calls for exterior finishes such as a distressed metal roof, vertical wood siding and rock work reminiscent of the historical stonework on the old school built during the Works Progress Administration. The site will also include natural landscaping with boulders, wood fences and natural screening between the school and neighbors.
“The new building will be a modern, state of the art learning environment,” Elliott said. “The old building has been modified and stabilized over the years in order to make it usable, but the new building will have a purposeful design. It will include lots of natural light, open spaces, and modern heating and cooling systems. The layout of the property will also ensure that we get excess school traffic off of Broadstone Road.”
The proposal also has approximately double the amount of space for car pick up and drop-off lines. The new school will have modern storm water retention and management systems to ensure that surface water settles before being discharged.
With the CoA granted, Elliott said the design process can now move forward to the development of construction documents that can be sent out to bid with general contractors who would like to work on the project. He said the North Carolina Department of Insurance will review and the budget and funding will be reviewed by the local government commission.
“From there we will review bids, finalize the budget, issue contracts and begin construction,” Elliott said. “Our hope is to have the new building completed and ready to move in during the summer of 2024.”
For the design process, two public hearings were held regarding the purchase of the land, but the design work was conducted by the architects using feedback from county commissioners, board of education members, school system staff and the input of staff from Valle Crucis School.
“The overall layout and design of the school is largely dictated by the site itself, but the teachers and school staff gave a lot of input into what needed to be inside the school,” Elliott said. “The Valle Crucis School principal, Bonnie Smith, was especially involved in ensuring that all the school’s programmatic and instructional needs were considered in the process.”
The final design decisions were made by a small committee consisting of the county manager Deron Geoue, Principal Smith, WCS director of facilities Jeff Trexler and Elliott.
The design is still not final and will likely go through a number of changes as the school system moves through the budding and construction process.
Elliott said there are not current plans for the current Valle Crucis school project and that the property will revert back to ownership by the county and its future will be determined by the county commissioners after the new school is built.
“I am very excited about our progress so far,” Elliott said. “Our students, teachers and community have deserved this for a very long time.”
Bidding for the project is set to go out from July to August 2022 with groundbreaking is tentatively scheduled for September 2022. The school is set to open on June 1, 2024.
