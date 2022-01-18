The White House has made half a billion at-home COVID-19 tests free to Americans and is partnering with the United States Postal Service to start taking orders for free delivery starting Jan. 19.
According to USPS, residential households in the U.S. can order one set of four, free at-home rapid antigen tests. According to its website, orders will ship free starting in late January.
Supplies are limited to one order per residential address.
To order the tests, visit COVIDTests.gov or special.usps.com/testkits.
According to a Jan. 14 White House press release, the Biden Administration is buying one billion tests to give to Americans for free. The first half-billion will begin being given away on Jan. 19 and will typically ship within 7 to 12 days of ordering.
"The Administration is taking a number of steps to ensure this program reaches our hardest-hit and highest-risk communities," the press release stated. "This includes prioritizing processing orders to households experiencing the highest social vulnerability and in communities that have experienced a disproportionate share of COVID-19 cases and deaths."
A call line is also being launched by the White House as part of the effort to help those unable to access the website to place orders and to work with national and local community-based organizations to support communities in requesting tests.
The Administration also announced on Jan. 15 that private health insurance companies will be required to cover at-home COVID-19 tests for free, according to the press release. Testing is also being expanded in schools, where the Biden Administration provided schools $10 billion in American Rescue Plan funding to get tests to K-12 school districts.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
