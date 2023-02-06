WATAUGA — A free workshop for farmers about the US Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service will be held at the Watauga Agricultural Conference Center on Monday, Feb. 27. 

The NRCS offers resources to local farms that can be leveraged to improve Specialty Crops Production. The services offers a number of cost-share and technical assistance programs that can help farms in the region improve their bottom lines. These programs are available to family farms and incorporated agricultural producers, large or small.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.