WATAUGA — A free workshop for farmers about the US Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service will be held at the Watauga Agricultural Conference Center on Monday, Feb. 27.
The NRCS offers resources to local farms that can be leveraged to improve Specialty Crops Production. The services offers a number of cost-share and technical assistance programs that can help farms in the region improve their bottom lines. These programs are available to family farms and incorporated agricultural producers, large or small.
The Watauga Center of NC Cooperative Extension will offer a free workshop on making the most of NRCS opportunities on Monday, Feb. 27 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Watauga Agricultural Conference Center, located at 252 Poplar Grove Rd. in Boone. The program will include a light dinner cooked by one of the presenters.
This workshop is open to farmers, extension agents and related entities. Dr. Kathleen Liang Kellogg, distinguished professor and director of CEFS at NCA&T Dr. Kathleen Liang and NCDA&CS, NRCS Specialist Jacob Crandall will be the main presenters, with other local USDA and Cooperative Extension staff on-site and available to answer questions from participants.
Crandall’s presentation will cover topics of program eligibility, popular initiatives, identifying resource concern, conservation practices, cost-share assistance applications and connecting with local NRCS agents.
Liang’s portion of the workshop will cover the growing demand for new varieties of fruits and vegetables and how farmers could achieve higher profit margins via specialty crops sold through diverse market venues. She will conclude with a cooking demonstration to showcase health benefits and the marketing potential of creatively preparing and presenting specialty fruit and vegetables in a manner that farmers can easily replicate for customer sampling, on- farm dinners, etc.
Those interested in the workshop can email Tiffany Slade at sladet@ncat.edu to get registered by Feb. 20. Additional information is also available by contacting Watauga Extension at (828) 264-3061.
