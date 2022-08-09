BOONE — With an overturned AppalCart bus, a smashed car and “victims” all around, multiple agencies trained on various exercises during a scenario on Aug. 8 at the old Watauga High School lot.
When AppalCart Assistant Director Dave Brown reached out to Boone Fire Assistant Chief Mike Teague stating they had a bus they needed to destroy, Teague knew he couldn’t pass up this training opportunity.
“I saw an opportunity that we could reach beyond Boone Fire Department,” Teague said. “I reached out to those departments and they were all in.”
The fire and rescue departments involved in the training included Boone Fire Department, Cove Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Blowing Rock Fire Department, Foscoe VFD, Deep Gap VFD and the Watauga Rescue Squad.
With all the fire and rescue departments involved, Teague said they started talking to Watauga Medics who said they wanted to do some triage and mass causality incident training. Then Watauga Medical Center, Teague said, wanted to also take part to do some training of their own.
“We wanted the main focus to be training more than a drill,” Teague said. “A lot of times a drill, you just go through it and that’s it. We wanted to be able to say, ‘Whoa, timeout, let’s practice this, try this a different way.’ Kind of retrain on some things and give opportunity for those core departments that do rescue and do extrication to work together.”
This particular scenario was an overturned bus accident with multiple victims inside and outside the bus. Fire and rescue departments worked on extricating victims while Watauga Medics triage patients and took them to Watauga Medical Center, which had a tent set up on scene with some nurses and physicians. Teague said they also focused on the fact that a lot of AppalCart busses have App State students on them.
“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with the Town of Boone and local agencies on emergency preparedness exercises,” said Jason Marshburn, director of environmental health, safety and emergency management, who was also at the training.
Boone Fire was able to train on a school bus a few years ago, but the opportunity doesn’t come around that often, so Teague said “when you have the opportunity to do that, you got to make the most out of it.”
From AppalCart’s standpoint, Brown said they’ll go back and watch the videos that were taken during the scenario as well as the the photos during their annual bus driver training,
“We don’t always think about getting everybody off the bus in an emergency situation,” Brown said. “We’ll go back to our training classes, with the videos and pictures and talk about what the drivers can do to assist if there was an emergency.”
With the hands-on training through this scenario, Watauga County Emergency Services Director Will Holt — who was the training facilitator — said it was good to see all the departments working together.
“I think we had an excellent opportunity to see the interoperability of all of our agencies and willingness to come together and support each other, you know, regardless of where the incident occurs. Everyone jumped in pitched in and it went very well,” Holt said.
From Watauga Medical Center view, it was a good chance to work collaboratively with community partners to practice something “we all hope never happens.”
“It was a great experience for us and for those of us that were able to participate and and we’re thankful for the opportunity,” said Cindy Fuller, the safety officer for Appalachian Regional HealthCare System.
They also know that the value of this training isn’t just beneficial to those who participated.
“The real value of (is for) the entire community and I think everyone here will put that back into the community. I just think that’s huge,” said Cindy Hinshaw, director for emergency services at Watauga Medical Center.
Working with each department during a training like this is vital, Teague said.
“We’re not Charlotte fire department where I can call on engine company and rescue after engine company rescue,” Teague said. “Once we have gone through our initial group, we have to rely and we do rely heavily on our mutual aid partners. We have an awesome group of fire departments in this county. We have an awesome group of auto aid and mutual aid partners that we work with in many different ways. All of these departments work together. This is vital that we be able to take that time to work through this together and see how people work and learn from each other, and also get that comfort zone as well.”
Teague said despite not having a lot of bus extrication training, the training went well. He said he noted that there was lot of learning going on as people were talking with each other and suggestion different ways they could try something.
Along with the fire and rescue departments, App State Emergency Management, the American Red Cross, Watauga Medical Center, the Watauga Fire Marshal’s Office and Hamptons wrecker service were at the training.
“Very appreciative to our auto aid and mutual aid companies because we rely on them,” Teague said. “So being able to know what their level of training is, and be able to work with them as much as we do seamlessly just creates a lot of comfort for us as far as knowing what their ability is, and a lot of trust.”
