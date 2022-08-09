Upsetting the AppalCart

A Cove Creek firefighter works to cut the glass off the front windshield of the AppalCart bus so they can extricate patients.

 Photo by Moss Brennan

BOONE — With an overturned AppalCart bus, a smashed car and “victims” all around, multiple agencies trained on various exercises during a scenario on Aug. 8 at the old Watauga High School lot.

When AppalCart Assistant Director Dave Brown reached out to Boone Fire Assistant Chief Mike Teague stating they had a bus they needed to destroy, Teague knew he couldn’t pass up this training opportunity.

Firefighters practice cutting up a car during an Aug. 8 training scenario.

