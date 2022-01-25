BOONE — The water main leak found the morning of Jan. 25, which affected 702 Blowing Rock Road and the area beginning at Highland Avenue and ending on Wintergreen Lane on Faculty Street, has been repaired.
Faculty Street, which was closed for the repair, has been reopened.
A water main leak was found close to the Standard apartment complex resulting in Faculty Street being closed while crews repair it the morning of Jan. 25.
