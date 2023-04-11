Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute is now registering for several upcoming continuing education and workforce training courses.
Following is a schedule:
Mental Health First Aid
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a Mental Health First Aid course Wednesday, April 12 and Wednesday, April 19 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. This training will help participants learn to recognize and intervene during a mental health emergency. It is excellent training for human resources professionals, medical professionals, business staff, faith community leaders, law enforcement personnel and educators. The cost of the class is $77 and includes a textbook. For more information or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
Electrical Lineworker I
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer an Electrical Lineworker I course Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. from April 24 to July 13 on the Caldwell Campus. The Electrical Lineworker Institute prepares students for a career as an apprentice for a journeyman lineworker. In this program, students will develop the knowledge and skills to install, operate, maintain, and repair outdoor residential, commercial, and industrial electrical systems, and associated power transmission lines. For more information or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
Phlebotomy – Caldwell Campus
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a Phlebotomy course on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., from April 24 to Aug. 14. The cost of the class is $203. For more information or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
Phlebotomy – Caldwell Campus
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a Phlebotomy course on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., from April 25 to Aug. 14. The cost of the class is $203. For more information or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
Furniture Technology Institute: Industrial Sewing
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Furniture Technology Institute will offer Intro to Industrial Sewing on Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., from May 1 to July 26 in J-121 on the Caldwell Campus. Introduction to Industrial Sewing is designed to train students in the manufacturing concepts, tools, safety and the communication skills that will help prepare them for a career as a sewer in various manufacturing settings. Emphasis is placed on machine operation, setup and maintenance, threading, sewing straight lines, corners, curves and welts. Upon completion, students should be able to set up and operate a variety of industrial sewing machines. The cost of the class is $182. For more information or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
Furniture Technology Institute: Intro to Upholstery
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Furniture Technology Institute will offer Introduction to Upholstery on Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., from May 1 to July 26 in J-118 on the Caldwell Campus. The course is designed to provide the knowledge and skills necessary to become an entry-level upholsterer. In addition, students will learn the soft skills needed for employment. The course includes core skills, training in upholstery manufacturing concepts, tools and safety and training in employability skills, communication, problem solving and critical thinking. The cost of the class is $182. For more information or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
Furniture Technology Institute: Industrial Sewing
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Furniture Technology Institute will offer Intro to Industrial Sewing on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., from May 2 to July 27 in J-121 on the Caldwell Campus. Introduction to Industrial Sewing is designed to train students in the manufacturing concepts, tools, safety and the communication skills that will help prepare them for a career as a sewer in various manufacturing settings. Emphasis is placed on machine operation, setup and maintenance, threading, sewing straight lines, corners, curves and welts. Upon completion, students should be able to set up and operate a variety of industrial sewing machines. The cost of the class is $182. For more information or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
Manicurist
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a Manicurist course Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 9 to Aug. 10 on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. The class prepares students to become licensed nail technicians in North Carolina. The cost is $182. For more info or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
Basic Welding
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a Basic Welding class on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. from May 10 to Aug. 1. The cost of the class is $182. For more information or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
Mental Health Technician – Online Course
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer an online Mental Health Technician course from May 15 to July 28. This course provides students with the knowledge and skills for safe, therapeutic care to patients with mental and behavioral health needs in an effective and ethical manner. Upon completion of the program, students will be prepared to take the American Association of Psychiatric Technicians (AAPT) Level 1 certification exam and qualify for entry-level positions within the special mental/behavioral health care programs. The course covers topics such as patient rights and documentation, trust and communication in health care, safety in the workplace, common psychiatric disorders, and chemical dependency and its effects. Topics will include: History of mental health care, identifying normal growth and development, importance of trust and communication in health care, proper safety in the workplace, chemical dependency and its effects, common psychiatric disorders, proper documentation for patients and understanding and respecting patient rights. The cost of the class is $181. For more information or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
Nurse Aide Refresher – Caldwell Campus
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a Nurse Aide Refresher course on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., from May 15 to June 5. The cost of the class and book is $130. For more information or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
Nurse Aide I – Watauga Campus
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a Nurse Aide I class on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 31 to July 27 on the Watauga Campus in Boone. The Certified Nursing Assistant Class prepares students to provide personal care and perform basic CNA skills for the elderly and other adults through classroom, lab, and clinical practice. During clinical, Nurse Aide students gain experience by performing previously learned caregiver skills on residents in skilled nursing facilities. The CNA, who successfully completes all course requirements, receives a certificate of CNA class completion and becomes eligible to sit for the North Carolina State Nurse Aide I competency examination. Students must successfully pass the two-part written and skills portions of the state competency examination before being listed on the North Carolina Nurse Aide Registry with the Division of Health & Human Service Regulation and then they can be employed as a Certified Nurse Aide (CNA). The cost is $203 and the textbook is $12.50. For more info or to register, call (828) 297-3811.
BioWork Process Technician
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer the BioWork Process Technician course Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., from June 1 to Aug. 10 on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. The course will combine classroom lecture and online instruction. The total cost for the course is $262, which includes textbook. The BioWork Process Technician course provides basic preparation for process technician jobs in bioprocess manufacturing, pharmaceutical manufacturing and chemical manufacturing. The course will include understanding the role of a process technician, safety, quality processes, measuring process variables, transforming matter, process technology (including processing equipment and plant utilities), controlling the process, maintaining sterile processes and growing living cells. For more information or to reserve a seat for the BioWork Process Technician course, please call (828) 726-2242.
Massage Therapy — Watauga Campus
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a Massage Therapy course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday from June 7 to Dec. 20 on the Watauga Campus in Boone. This course is designed to prepare students for the certification examination required for the North Carolina licensure application process. The course will include anatomy and physiology, multiple massage styles, multiple therapy styles, ethics, North Carolina laws and regulations and wellness and self-care. Students who successfully complete this massage therapy training will receive three points toward competitive admission into the Physical Therapist Assistant program at CCC&TI. For more information or to register, call (828) 726-2341.
Industrial Maintenance I
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Intro to Industrial Maintenance on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Aug. 29 to Dec. 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., in S-103. This course is designed to provide students with the fundamental knowledge and skills necessary to install, maintain, troubleshoot and repair equipment found in a variety of industries. Designed for the “jack-of-all trades” technician, this course covers all five major areas of industrial maintenance knowledge: Electrical Maintenance, General Maintenance, Mechanical Maintenance, Preventative Maintenance and Welding. The cost of the class is $182. For more information or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
HVAC I — Caldwell Campus
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Introduction to HVAC on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 21 to Dec. 13 in J-221. This course serves as the entry-level requirement for all other courses in the HVAC program. The curriculum focuses on basic carbon steel piping practices, basic copper and plastic piping practices, basic electricity, intro to heating, cooling, and air distribution systems, soldering and brazing and trade mathematics. The cost of the class is $190. For more information or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
General Contractor Exam Prep
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a General Contractor Exam Prep class from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Sept. 12 to Nov. 16 in H-207 on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. This 60-hour course prepares students for the General Contractor’s licensing examination. Emphasis is placed on blueprints, laws and regulations, employment security laws and workers’ compensation. Upon successful completion of the course, students are eligible to sit for the N.C. Contractor’s licensing examination. For more information on this course or to register, call (828) 726-2242.
Massage Therapy — Caldwell Campus
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a Massage Therapy course from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday from Oct. 2 to Sept. 30, 2024 and the third Saturday of each month from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. This course is designed to prepare students for the certification examination required for the North Carolina licensure application process. The course will include anatomy and physiology, multiple massage styles, multiple therapy styles, ethics, North Carolina laws and regulations and wellness and self-care. Students who successfully complete this massage therapy training will receive three points toward competitive admission into the Physical Therapist Assistant program at CCC&TI. For more information or to register, call (828) 726-2341.
