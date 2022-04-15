Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute is now registering for several upcoming continuing education and workforce training courses. Following is a schedule:
Furniture Technology Institute: Industrial Sewing
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Furniture Technology Institute will offer Intro to Industrial Sewing on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., from April 28 to May 17 in J-121 on the Caldwell Campus. Introduction to Industrial Sewing is designed to train students in the manufacturing concepts, tools, safety and the communication skills that will help prepare them for a career as a sewer in various manufacturing settings. Emphasis is placed on machine operation, setup and maintenance, threading, sewing straight lines, corners, curves and welts. Upon completion, students should be able to set up and operate a variety of industrial sewing machines. The cost of the class is $182. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.
Class B Truck Driving
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a Class B Truck Driving class on the Transportation and Public Services Center in Hudson, April 29 through June 10. The class meets 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. The course teaches proper driving procedures, safe driver responsibility, commercial motor vehicle laws and regulations, and the basic principles and practices for operating a Class B vehicle. Course work includes motor vehicle laws and regulations, vehicle maintenance, safety procedures, daily logs, and defensive driving. Highway driving training exercise and classroom lectures are used to develop the student’s knowledge and skills. Upon successful completion, students are qualified to take the Commercial Driver’s License exam and are employable by commercial trucking firms. They may also become owner operators and work as private contract haulers. Tuition and fees are $1,000. To reserve your seat in the class, call 828-726-2380.
Furniture Technology Institute: Intro to Upholstery
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Furniture Technology Institute will offer Introduction to Upholstery on Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., from May 2 to Aug. 10 in J-118 on the Caldwell Campus. The course is designed to provide the knowledge and skills necessary to become an entry-level upholsterer. In addition, students will learn the soft skills needed for employment. The course includes core skills, training in upholstery manufacturing concepts, tools and safety and training in employability skills, communication, problem solving and critical thinking. The cost of the class is $182. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.
Industrial Maintenance I
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Intro to Industrial Maintenance on Tuesdays and Thursdays from May 3 to Aug. 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in S-103. This course is designed to provide students with the fundamental knowledge and skills necessary to install, maintain, troubleshoot and repair equipment found in a variety of industries. Designed for the “jack-of-all trades” technician, this course covers all five major areas of industrial maintenance knowledge: Electrical Maintenance, General Maintenance, Mechanical Maintenance, Preventative Maintenance and Welding. The cost of the class is $182. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.
Basic Welding
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a Basic Welding class on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. from May 10 to July 28. The cost of the class is $182. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.
BioWork Process Technician
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a BioWork Process Technician course Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., from May 25 to July 14 on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson. The course provides basic preparation for process technician jobs in bioprocess manufacturing, pharmaceutical manufacturing and chemical manufacturing. The course will include understanding the role of a process technician, safety, quality processes, measuring process variables, transforming matter, process technology (including processing equipment and plant utilities), controlling the process, maintaining sterile processes and growing living cells. The course combines classroom lecture and online instruction. Tuition for the class is $182, plus $80 for the textbook. For more information or to register, please call 828-726-2242.
Electrical Lineworker I
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer an Electrical Lineworker I course Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., from June 6 to July 25 on the Caldwell Campus. The Electrical Lineworker Institute prepares students for a career as an apprentice for a journeyman lineworker. In this program, students will develop the knowledge and skills to install, operate, maintain, and repair outdoor residential, commercial, and industrial electrical systems, and associated power transmission lines. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.
Red Hat Administration I
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer Red Hat Administration I from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from June 6 to Sept. 1. The 12-week format is online with an open lab component. The course covers the core system administration tasks needed to manage Red Hat Enterprise Linux servers. The cost of the class is $240, which includes the registration and license to access content. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.
Red Hat Administration II
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer Red Hat Administration II from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from Sept. 19 to Dec. 15. The 12-week format is online with an open lab component. Red Hat System Administration II serves as the second part of the RHCSA training track for IT professionals who have taken Red Hat System Administration I. The course goes deeper into core Linux system administration skills in storage configuration and management, installation and deployment of Red Hat Enterprise Linux, management of security features such as SELinux, control of recurring system tasks, management of the boot process and troubleshooting, basic system tuning, and command-line automation and productivity. The cost of the class is $240, which includes the registration and license to access content. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.
Free Training for Advanced Manufacturing Careers
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s free IMPACT Institute prepares students for entry-level advanced manufacturing jobs and qualifies them for scholarships to continue their education in: Industrial Maintenance, Machining, Mechatronics, Mechanical Engineering and Welding. Students must be at least 18 and have earned a high school credential. There are two options for interested students. The daytime IMPACT Institute meets on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, June 13 to Aug. 8. The evening IMPACT Institute meets on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 14 to Aug. 9. For more information or to register, visit www.cccti.edu/impact or call 828-726-2242.
HVAC I
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Introduction to HVAC on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 22 through Dec. 14 in J-232. This course serves as the entry-level requirement for all other courses in the HVAC program. The curriculum focuses on basic carbon steel piping practices, basic copper and plastic piping practices, basic electricity, intro to heating, cooling, and air distribution systems, soldering and brazing and trade mathematics. The cost of the class is $182. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.
Plumbing I
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer Introduction to Plumbing from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 22 through Dec. 14 in J-220. The class serves as the entry-level requirement for all other courses in the Plumbing program. This course introduces basic plumbing tools, materials, and fixtures. Topics include plumbing materials, different types of fixtures, proper tool selection and basic plumbing systems. The cost of the class is $182. For more information or to register, call 828-726-2242.
General Contractor Exam Prep
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will offer a General Contractor Exam Prep class from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Sept. 13 to Nov. 17. This 60-hour course prepares students for the General Contractor’s licensing examination. Emphasis is placed on blueprints, laws and regulations, employment security laws and workers’ compensation. Upon successful completion of the course, students are eligible to sit for the N.C. Contractor’s licensing examination. Cost for the course is $182. For more information on this course or to register, call 828-726-2242.
