WATAUGA — The 2022 General Election saw 22,973 Watauga County residents vote for their candidates after all provisional and absentee ballots have been counted.

The turnout is a dip compared to the 2018 midterm primary when 24,339 residents voted — a difference of approximately 1.19%. 

WATAUGA COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DISTRICT 01

Candidate Number of Votes Percentage
Todd Castle (R) 11,277 50.07%
Angela Laws King (D) 11,246 49.93%

WATAUGA COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DISTRICT 03

Name Number of Votes Percentage
Braxton Eggers (R) 11,320 50.01%
Billy Kennedy (D) 11,314 49.99%

WATAUGA COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DISTRICT 04

Name Number of Votes Percentage
Larry Turnbow (D) 11,148 50.68%
Melissa Goins Tausche (R) 10,851 49.32%

WATAUGA COUNTY CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

Name Number of Votes Percentage
Charles M. Haynes (R) 11,224 50.07%
Holly Fehl (D) 11,194 49.93%

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(1) comment

thechaosaysmuuuu
thechaosaysmuuuu

Foxx consistently loses in Watauga. Maybe she ought to take the hint that she's not wanted, nor welcome here. She's an embarrassment to our entire community, and a pox on this country. A hateful, bigoted, ignorant grifter.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.