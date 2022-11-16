WATAUGA — The 2022 General Election saw 22,973 Watauga County residents vote for their candidates after all provisional and absentee ballots have been counted.
The turnout is a dip compared to the 2018 midterm primary when 24,339 residents voted — a difference of approximately 1.19%.
All election results are unofficial until the Friday, Nov. 18, county canvass meeting where the Board of Elections will certify the results.
Before the the county canvass, the Watauga County Board of Elections approved absentee ballots that were postmarked before 5 p.m. Nov. 8 and were received before 5 p.m. on Nov. 14.
There were 237 total ballots that included one military ballot and 12 overseas ballots. According to the Board, there have been challenges filed against 26 absentee ballots that will be reviewed during the county canvass. Those ballots have been counted.
There were 20 ballots that were questioned on if the board could accept or not. Questions arose about whether the postmarks on the ballots were in accordance with the State Board list. One ballot was questioned due to not have a postage stamp, but it was agreed it could be accepted since it was still mailed and met all other criteria.
Democrats Matt Walpole and Marv Williamsen argued that it came down to a difference in the shape or color of ink and that since it was hand stamped, it wouldn’t necessarily look the same each time. Republican Eric Eller argued that the list of 12 postmarks they had from the state is what they had to go by when a question came up about them. Walpole countered that the list stated “for illustrative purposes only. Contains sample postage and postmarks.” meant that it wasn’t an exhaustive list of postmarks.
Williamsen also argued that he did not want to reject a vote over a postmark if it was mailed in on time and got to the BOE office on time.
The board voted on a partisan line 3-2 in favor of approving all of the ballots in question.
Before the board counted the absentee votes, a bipartisan crew reviewed the machine to make sure it showed zero votes and also made sure there were no ballots in the machine. Each ballot was inspected to make sure it had all the proper signatures, postmarks, and that it was mailed and arrived on time.
On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the board reviewed 538 provisional ballots and voted — in all cases unanimously — to accept 420. According to the BOE, there were provisional ballots cast at 18 of the 20 precincts in Watauga County. Two of the ballots were mistakenly put in the voting machine on Election Day instead of put aside, but were still approved by the board at their Wednesday meeting.
A voter receives a provisional ballot when questions arise about:
The voter’s qualification to vote,
The voter’s eligibility to vote in a given election, or
The voter’s eligibility to vote a specific ballot style.
Before the provisional ballot meeting, Watauga County Board of Elections Director Matt Snyder and other staff did research on all 538 to determine if they were valid or not.
After all the ballots were put in the machine, the board realized they came up one ballot short. Board members checked the math to determine how many ballots should have gone through and came up with 418. The number showed 416 after all ballots were put through. One ballot was not put in the machine before the count due to it being the wrong ballot style, but even without that one the board was one short.
After checking the math and still finding they needed 418 ballots, the board did a hand recount of all the ballots that were put in the machine. The board came up with 416 meaning the machine counted all ballots that were put in the machine.
After the board counted, Snyder rechecked the provisional ballot bags and found that one provisional ballot that had been approved was still in the bag, meaning they had all 418 ballots.
Throughout both the absentee and provisional meetings, the board explained every step what they were doing to the crowd of approximately more than 20 people in attendance and answered any questions the crowd had.
Three close races are for the open seats on the Watauga County Board of Commissioners, according to unofficial results that include the absentee ballot numbers.
Republican Todd Castle leads Democrat Angela Laws King by 31 votes. Incumbent Democrat Billy Kennedy is trailing Republican Braxton Eggers by six votes. Incumbent Democrat Larry Turnbow is leading Republican Melissa Goins Tausche by 297 votes, according to the unofficial results along with absentee ballots and provisional ballots.
WATAUGA COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DISTRICT 01
Candidate
Number of Votes
Percentage
Todd Castle (R)
11,277
50.07%
Angela Laws King (D)
11,246
49.93%
WATAUGA COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DISTRICT 03
Name
Number of Votes
Percentage
Braxton Eggers (R)
11,320
50.01%
Billy Kennedy (D)
11,314
49.99%
WATAUGA COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DISTRICT 04
Name
Number of Votes
Percentage
Larry Turnbow (D)
11,148
50.68%
Melissa Goins Tausche (R)
10,851
49.32%
The race for Clerk of Superior Court has Republican Charles Haynes leading Democrat Holly Fehl by 30 votes, according to the unofficial results along with absentee ballots and provisional ballots.
WATAUGA COUNTY CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT
Name
Number of Votes
Percentage
Charles M. Haynes (R)
11,224
50.07%
Holly Fehl (D)
11,194
49.93%
If a race is within 1 percentage point, the candidate can request a recount. It is not an automatic recount.
For other Watauga County races that are separated by a wider margin, the three Watauga County Board of Education incumbents all have leads, according to the unofficial results. Gary Childers had the most votes with 12,327. Jay Fenwick is second with 9,725 votes and Marshall Ashcraft rounds out the three with 9,170 votes. The top three candidates are elected to the board.
For the challengers, unofficial results show Chad Cole had the fourth most votes with 8,261; Jennie Hanifan fifth with 7,724 and Dustin Cole Kerley sixth with 7,206 votes.
For the race for sheriff, unofficial results show incumbent Democrat Sheriff Len Hagaman leading Republican David Searcy — 12,743 to 9,862.
Unofficial results for the race for Watauga Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor show Billy Moretz with the most votes at 12,047 and Chris Hughes second with 9,285. Community members could vote for two. J. Ballard Reynolds received the least amount of votes with 6,847.
In state representative races, incumbent Republican Ray Pickett is leading Democrat Ben Massey 21,599 to 15,389 in the race for North Carolina House of Representatives District 93 seat. Pickett received less votes in Watauga than his challenger — 52.25% to 47.75% — but won the district as a whole.
Incumbent Republican Virginia Foxx is leading Democrat challenger Kyle Parrish in the district 174,353 to 100,923. Foxx did receive less votes than her challenger in Watauga County 52.31% to 47.69%.
Finally, statewide, Republican Ted Budd is leading Democrat Cheri Beasley 50.65% to 47.13%.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(1) comment
Foxx consistently loses in Watauga. Maybe she ought to take the hint that she's not wanted, nor welcome here. She's an embarrassment to our entire community, and a pox on this country. A hateful, bigoted, ignorant grifter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.