WATAUGA — The 2022 General Election saw 22,276 Watauga County residents vote for their candidates, which was a slight dip in turnout compared to the 2018 midterm primary.
All election results are unofficial until the Friday, Nov. 18, county canvass meeting where the Board of Elections will certify the results.
Before the the county canvass, the Watauga County Board of Elections approved absentee ballots that were postmarked before 5 p.m. Nov. 8 and were received before 5 p.m. on Nov. 14.
There were 237 total ballots that included one military ballot and 12 overseas ballots. According to the Board, there have been challenges filed against 26 absentee ballots that will be reviewed during the county canvass.
There were 20 ballots that were questioned on if the board could accept or not. Questions arose about whether the postmarks on the ballots were in accordance with the State Board list. One ballot was questioned due to not have a postage stamp, but it was agreed it could be accepted since it was still mailed and met all other criteria.
Democrats Matt Walpole and Marv Williamsen argued that it came down to a difference in the shape or color of ink and that since it was hand stamped, it wouldn’t necessarily look the same each time. Republican Eric Eller argued that the list of 12 postmarks they had from the state is what they had to go by when a question came up about them. Walpole countered that the list stated “for illustrative purposes only. Contains sample postage and postmarks.” meant that it wasn’t an exhaustive list of postmarks.
Williamsen also argued that he did not want to reject a vote over a postmark if it was mailed in on time and got to the BOE office on time.
The board voted on a partisan line 3-2 in favor of approving all 20 ballots.
Before the board counted the absentee votes, a bipartisan crew reviewed the machine to make sure it showed zero votes and made sure that there were no ballots in the machine. Each ballot was inspected to make sure it had all the proper signatures, postmarks, and that it was mailed and arrived on time.
On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the board will review provisional ballots and to reject or accept them. According to the BOE, there were provisional ballots cast at 18 of the 20 precincts in Watauga County for a total of 538. The vast majority — approximately 336 — come from the App State voting site. According to the Board of Elections, the majority of provisional ballots as of Monday night "seem to be" that voters voted outside of their precinct based on research done by staff at the BOE office.
A voter receives a provisional ballot when questions arise about:
- The voter’s qualification to vote,
- The voter’s eligibility to vote in a given election, or
- The voter’s eligibility to vote a specific ballot style.
The number of provisional ballots and the number of absentee ballots will be key in multiple local Watauga County races, which unofficial results show are very close.
Three close races are for the open seats on the Watauga County Board of Commissioners, according to unofficial results.
Republican Todd Castle leads Democrat Angela Laws King by 216 votes. Incumbent Democrat Billy Kennedy is trailing Republican Braxton Eggers by 175 votes. In the closest race, incumbent Democrat Larry Turnbow is leading Republican Melissa Goins Tausche by 134 votes, according to the unofficial results along with absentee ballots.
While the Board of Commissioner races are close, the race for Clerk of Superior Court has Republican Charles Haynes leading Democrat Holly Fehl by 223 votes, according to the unofficial results along with absentee ballots.
If a race is within 1 percentage point, the candidate can request a recount. It is not an automatic recount.
For other Watauga County races that are separated by a wider margin, the three Watauga County Board of Education incumbents all have leads, according to the unofficial results. Gary Childers had the most votes with 12,107. Jay Fenwick is second with 9,530 votes and Marshall Ashcraft rounds out the three with 8,992 votes. The top three vote getters are elected to the board.
For the challengers, unofficial results show Chad Cole had the fourth most votes with 8,173, Jennie Hanifan with 7,595 and Dustin Cole Kerley with 7,132 votes.
For the race for sheriff, unofficial results show incumbent Democrat Sheriff Len Hagaman leading Republican David Searcy — 12,445 to 9,753.
Unofficial results for the race for Watauga Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor show Billy Moretz with the most votes at 11,823 and Chris Hughes second with 9,148. Community members could vote for two. J. Ballard Reynolds received the least amount of votes with 6,684.
In state representative races, incumbent Republican Ray Pickett is leading Democrat Ben Massey 21,448 to 15,066 in the race for North Carolina House of Representatives District 93 seat. Pickett received less votes in Watauga than his challenger, but won the district as a whole.
Incumbent Republican Virginia Foxx is leading Democrat challenger Kyle Parrish in the district 174,154 to 100,563. Foxx did receive less votes than her challenger in Watauga County.
Finally, statewide, Republican Ted Budd is leading Democrat Cheri Beasley 50.71% to 47.08%.
The first of three meetings for the Watauga County Board of Elections will take place on Monday, Nov. 14. The Watauga Democrat will update this story once a time has been set.
(1) comment
Foxx consistently loses in Watauga. Maybe she ought to take the hint that she's not wanted, nor welcome here. She's an embarrassment to our entire community, and a pox on this country. A hateful, bigoted, ignorant grifter.
