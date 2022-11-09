WATAUGA — The 2022 General Election saw 22,276 Watauga County residents vote for their candidates, which was a slight dip in turnout compared to the 2018 midterm primary.
All election results are unofficial until the Friday, Nov. 18, county canvass meeting where the Board of Elections will certify the results.
Before the the county canvass, the Watauga County Board of Elections will approve or reject any absentee ballot that was postmarked before 5 p.m. Nov. 8 and was received before 5 p.m. Nov. 14. After 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, the board will review the ballots and vote to reject or accept them.
According to the board, as of Nov. 8, there were approximately 100 absentee ballots that had been received by the board and will be counted at the Nov. 14 meeting. According to the Board, there have been challenges filed against 26 absentee ballots that will be reviewed during the county canvass.
Two days later, on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the board will review provisional ballots and to reject or accept them. According to the BOE, there were provisional ballots cast at 18 of the 20 precincts in Watauga County for a total of 536. The vast majority — 336 — come from the App State voting site.
A voter receives a provisional ballot when questions arise about:
- The voter’s qualification to vote,
- The voter’s eligibility to vote in a given election, or
- The voter’s eligibility to vote a specific ballot style.
The number of provisional ballots and the number of absentee ballots will be key in multiple local Watauga County races, which unofficial results show are very close.
Three close races are for the open seats on the Watauga County Board of Commissioners, according to unofficial results.
Republican Todd Castle leads Democrat Angela Laws King by 323 votes. Incumbent Democrat Billy Kennedy is trailing Republican Braxton Eggers by 262 votes. In the closest race, incumbent Democrat Larry Turnbow is leading Republican Melissa Goins Tausche by only 44 votes.
While the Board of Commissioner races are close, the race for Clerk of Superior Court has Republican Charles Haynes leading Democrat Holly Fehl by 320 votes, according to the unofficial results.
For other Watauga County races that are separated by a wider margin, the three Watauga County Board of Education incumbents all have leads, according to the unofficial results. Gary Childers had the most votes with 11,983. Jay Fenwick is second with 9,402 votes and Marshall Ashcraft rounds out the three with 8,867 votes. The top three vote getters are elected to the board.
For the challengers, unofficial results show Chad Cole had the fourth most votes with 8,116, Jennie Hanifan with 7,533 and Dustin Cole Kerley with 7,092 votes.
For the race for sheriff, unofficial results show incumbent Democrat Sheriff Len Hagaman leading Republican David Searcy — 12,261 to 9,703.
Unofficial results for the race for Watauga Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor show Billy Moretz with the most votes at 11,697 and Chris Hughes second with 9,055. Community members could vote for two. J. Ballard Reynolds received the least amount of votes with 6,602.
In state representative races, incumbent Republican Ray Pickett is leading Democrat Ben Massey 21,396 to 14,910 in the race for North Carolina House of Representatives District 93 seat. Pickett received less votes in Watauga than his challenger, but won the district as a whole.
Incumbent Republican Virginia Foxx is leading Democrat challenger Kyle Parrish in the district 174,094 to 100,388. Foxx did receive less votes than her challenger in Watauga County.
Finally, statewide, Republican Ted Budd is leading Democrat Cheri Beasley 50.71% to 47.08%.
The first of three meetings for the Watauga County Board of Elections will take place on Monday, Nov. 14. The Watauga Democrat will update this story once a time has been set.
