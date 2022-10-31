Gibbs Mugshot.jpg

BOONE — The U.S. Marshals Service is still searching for the suspect in the August shooting on King Street. 

On Aug. 21, around 1:20 a.m., a shooting was reported on W. King Street in the downtown area. The Boone Police department stated in a press release that it appeared a quarrel began between the occupants of a truck and at least one pedestrian on the sidewalk. As the truck was driving westbound on W. King Street in the 600 block, the suspect allegedly fired multiple shots from a handgun, striking the occupied truck three time.  

