BOONE — The U.S. Marshals Service is still searching for the suspect in the August shooting on King Street.
On Aug. 21, around 1:20 a.m., a shooting was reported on W. King Street in the downtown area. The Boone Police department stated in a press release that it appeared a quarrel began between the occupants of a truck and at least one pedestrian on the sidewalk. As the truck was driving westbound on W. King Street in the 600 block, the suspect allegedly fired multiple shots from a handgun, striking the occupied truck three time.
Two unoccupied businesses were struck as well. None of the three occupants in the truck were injured. The suspect ran on foot and eventually returned to Wilkes County where he lives, according to Boone Police. The three occupants of the vehicle were charged with underage consumption of alcohol.
Once Boone Police identified the suspect, warrants were issued for Malik Keyshawn Gibbs, 26, of Damascus Church Road, Wilkesboro after the incident. The warrants are for the charges of: three counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, Discharging a Weapon into a Moving Vehicle, two counts of Injury to Real Property and Going Armed to the Terror of the People.
Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau said the department has turned the case over to the U.S. Marshals Service since they don't have jurisdiction outside of Boone.
"When arrest warrants are obtained, the officer or investigator or agent has to have jurisdiction to serve the warrant," Le Beau said. "So if a person goes outside our jurisdiction of Boone, then at that point, we have to give the information to another agency or whoever has jurisdiction."
In this case, Le Beau said the department has worked with the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office since Gibbs lived in Wilkes County. Le Beau said the sheriff's department has not been able to locate him at all of the places he would usually be.
"We don't know for sure that he's in Wilkes County, but we know he's not at his house and he's not at his mom's," Le Beau said. "So not knowing if he has left the area of Wilkes County, we've contacted the U.S. Marshals since they have nationwide jurisdiction. So the U.S. Marshals have the case, and they are the ones that are looking for him on a broader scale outside of the Wilkes County area."
Le Beau is still urging Gibbs to turn himself in.
"We don't want him to get hurt. We don't want officers or U.S. Marshals to get hurt," Le Beau said. "He'll certainly have an opportunity to defend themselves in court. We're really just appealing to his mom and his family to try to talk him into surrendering peacefully. This was a crime of violence and we don't want any more violence to take place."
Gibbs is considered armed and dangerous, according to Boone Police.
