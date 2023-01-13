Highway 221 work.jpg

Road work continues on Hwy 221 in the final section of the project that will complete the four-lane highway from Deep Gap to Jefferson.

 Photo by Nathan Ham

WEST JEFFERSON — Crews have been hard at work through the fall and winter months so far on widening U.S. Highway 221 from West Jefferson to Jefferson, and according to the latest update from the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the project is still expected to be completed on time by the end of 2025.

According to NC DOT Division 11 Engineer Michael L. Poe, the anticipated completion date for the entire project will be Dec. 15, 2025 and the project is currently 60% complete.

