NORFOLK, Va. – On Tuesday, March 15, at 7 p.m., the U.S. Fleet Forces Band wind ensemble will perform a concert at Watauga High School in the Ross Auditorium at 300 Go Pioneers Drive in Boone.
The wind ensemble will perform a wide-range of music to include traditional marches, popular songs, patriotic favorites, and selections from some of the finest wind band literature. Admission is free and open to the public.
U.S. Fleet Forces Band, under the direction of Lt. Joel Davidson, is the musical representative for Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command in Norfolk, Virginia. The band provides musical support for ships, military bases, foreign dignitaries, and community events throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio River Valley region.
For more information about the U.S. Fleet Forces Band, visit www.public.navy.mil/usff/band or follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/usfleetforcesband.
