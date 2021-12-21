BOONE — The investigation into two fires at the U-Hail building and storage units on the N.C. 105 bypass is ongoing.
The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged James McInnis, 43, of Boone, with two counts of felony burning other buildings and one count of second degree trespass. The Watauga Democrat previously reported that the first fire occurred in the early hours of Dec. 1, and a second fire on Dec. 11 damaged 51 storage units at the facility.
Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Carolynn Johnson said the Dec. 1 fire started near the U-Haul building and the Dec. 11 fire started in one of the suspect’s rented units after the hours of admittance. Watauga County Fire Marshal Shane Garland said the fires were found to be “incendiary.”
Johnson said the suspect claimed the fires were accidental.
McInnis was renting two units in the building and was known to management, and Johnson said he was spoken to before the second fire on Dec. 11.
“He was interviewed prior to the second fire. However, because the suspect claimed accidental, the investigation was ongoing,” Johnson said. “My detective had to get help from IT to be able to view the video to efficiently do his investigation.”
Johnson said additional charges are being considered against McInnis.
Coby Vaughn, president of U-Haul Company of Western North Carolina, said the company is cooperating with the investigation.
“We appreciate all that the first responders and investigators are doing in this case,” Vaughn said in a statement. “We also wish to thank the local community for sticking by us through these unfortunate and frustrating circumstances.”
According to Vaughn, the property on the N.C. 105 Bypass is double gated and all security was working at the time of the Dec. 1 fire. However, Vaughn said the alleged culprit was a self-storage tenant, which allows for access to the property and his unit.
“At the time of the second fire on Dec. 11, the alleged culprit was a suspect in the first fire,” Vaughn said. “His keypad code to access the property through the gate had been restricted, and he had been ordered to stay off property. The investigation is ongoing as to how he illegally came onto the property. Currently, the facility is employing extra on-site security to patrol the property, and no after-hours access is being granted to anyone.”
Following the fires, Vaughn said the company contacted the self-storage tenants who had units and belongings potentially impacted by the fire.
Among the self-storage tenants are Bob and Fran Stockman, who lost nearly everything they had in the unit they rented. Bob Stockman said he got a text from U-Haul that said their unit may have had damage from a fire and to reply if they planned to inspect the unit. So on Dec. 13, he went to the facility to see what happened.
“I cried,” Bob Stockman said. “When I was walking down my first time there, everything was under tarps. Everything was just, it was charred. The lady next door to me came and she was just in tears because all her baby books and things were in a cedar chest and they were gone. It was just devastation. You just don’t know where to start, and then you just stare at it and start to think about what was in there and what you lost.”
Outside of the first text and talking to people at the site while looking through their unit, Bob Stockman said he has not heard from U-Haul.
The couple spent the next three days shifting through the debris for any salvageable personal belongings. The unit the Stockman’s had held many personal items as the couple moved into an RV after Fran Stockman recovered from a stroke years ago as they decided life was more important than work.
The couple moved to Zionville where Bob Stockman’s parents were in part to help take care of them. They moved most of their furniture personal belongings into storage since they did not have as much room in the RV.
They had boxes in the unit of memories from their three kids growing up, as well as items that were passed down to Bob Stockman from his grandfather. The unit also included items from Fran Stockman’s work that she collected over the years and equipment she used to recover from her stroke.
One such item was a specialized bike that both Bob and Fran Stockman could sit on and pedal at the same time. It had a specially made foot pedal so that her left side, which was partially paralyzed, could be secured. It was one of the first things right in the unit and is now in the dump because of how damaged it was.
There were also awards, citations and photos from Bob Stockman’s 22 years of service in the Navy.
Since the stroke, Fran Stockman has had difficulties with her memories. She said with those photos and items gone, so are some of her memories.
“To be honest, I’m trying to find it in my heart to forgive the man that did this,” Fran Stockman said.
The investigation is ongoing and Garland said total damages are estimated to be nearly a half-million dollars.
