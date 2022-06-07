WATAUGA — Watauga High School graduate, Lily McKay has been selected as the recipient of the 1939 Scholarship for Watauga County from LifeStore Bank Insurance.
This scholarship award is selected based on a combination of academic achievement, financial need, and extracurricular activities. The name reflects our founding date of 1939 and is awarded to a high school senior at Watauga High School and either Ashe Early College or Ashe County High School.
Lily McKay has been very involved in DECA, which prepares students for leadership in entrepreneurship roles, marketing, finance, hospitality and management. Lily has competed at the state and national levels and recently competed at the international level. Lily will attend the University of Georgia to pursue a major in sports and entertainment marketing. Lily’s mother is Camilla McKay and her father is Douglas McKay.
In addition to the Merit Scholarships, LifeStore awards a scholarship for the children of LifeStore employees who continue their education after high school. This year LifeStore awarded a scholarship to Brelyn Sturgill at Watauga High School who will receive up to $3,000 in scholarship money to continue her education.
Brelyn Sturgill is the daughter of Sherry and Roger Sturgill, Appraisal Review Specialist for LifeStore Bank. Brelyn is a graduate of Watauga High School and has played three Varsity sports since her Freshman year and her Senior year earned All-Conference in Volleyball, Basketball, and Soccer. She was co-president of Athletes for Good and participated in Fellowship of Christian Athletes and HOSA. She will attend Appalachian State University to pursue a degree in Nursing.
